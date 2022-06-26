Yomil throws another dart at Otaola?





The Cuban reggaeton artist based in Havana, Yomil Hidalgo, harshly criticized the youtubers who are dedicated to “promoting” the island’s entertainment. The interpreter said that he is not interested in art, only making money. Dart Alex Otaola of Miami?

“The movement cannot advance if the few programs that exist only promote gossip and vulgarity. Art and good contributions to our movement do not interest them, ”he wrote on his networks.

Hidalgo added that talking about art is not business for them. “Don’t ask me for more interviews to talk about gossip and politics, if when we do first-rate concerts, which contribute a lot to the genre, they don’t put it on”.

“The day there is a platform, whose main content is not gossip and talks about the good things that are done in the genre, believe me, you will have my full support there. At the moment, no artist who is doing a good job with the support of the platforms dreams, because they only care about money, controversy and views, ”she added.

Yomil’s criticism, clear message

“What gives him a rating is putting the Cuban in a fray with another Cuban. That is why as a society it is very difficult to move forward, because backwardness and low gossip have been their best business, ”he concluded.

Immediately, some representatives of the Cuban urban genre supported him on social networks, sharing his message. One of them was the controversial Yulién Oviedo, who specified that he was “100% in agreement” with the interpreter of “Yomil y el Dany”.

Of course, he also received criticism from his main “enemy” in this world, Chocolate MC. Yomil told him that he should worry about his life, which was a total lie. “Your concerts have always been rubbish, that’s why nobody hires you. You were always an artist of bars and canteens, ”he replied.

