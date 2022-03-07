Yon de Luisa condemned the acts of violence in Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

yon de louispresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, sent a message throught social media respected the acts violent occurred yesterday saturday at La Corregidora Stadium during the match between Querétaro and Atlas.

The manager pointed out that he barely found out what happened because he was in the middle of a flight to Europe to meet the national teams.

“I would like to start by offering an apology for not having been in communication with you before, but I learned about the terrible events in La Corregidora last saturday while flying to Europe to have a series of meetings with our national teams”.

De Luisa regretted what happened and sent a clear message to eradicate violence in stadiums.

“These terrible events outrage usembarrass them, we regret them and commits us as an industry so that we never experience something similar again in any stadium of the Republic”, he sentenced.

Yes OK the manager He pointed out that he would have a meeting with the national teams in the Old Continent, this same Sunday he will return to Mexico to be present at the Assembly of Owners in which the sanctions on Querétaro will be decided.

“I have made the decision to return to Mexico for be present at the meeting next Tuesday as in the final works of our commission. I have been in constant communication with Mikel Arreola to follow up on events and seek timely, truthful and confirmed information. We are going to demand justice and we will prevent a similar case from happening again. I ask you to be aware of the announcements from the league and the Mexican Soccer Federation and that we all join in this energetic call against violence in Mexican soccer stadiums.”

