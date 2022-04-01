Yon de Luisa confirms that Gerardo Martino continues until Qatar 2022

With the ticket in hand to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Yon de Luisa confirmed that coach Gerardo Martino will remain in charge of the Mexican National Team

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federationconfirmed that Gerardo Tata Martino will continue to lead the team, at least until the world Cuphoping that he overcomes his health problems.

“We have been firm, we know about the work and the capacity, unfortunately he had the problem in the retina, which was recurrent, but with the illusion that he is well, that we can together push the road here, towards Qatar this year”, he commented. louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation is in Qatar, for the draw for the world Cupand ends with the speculations, of a probable change in the technical direction of the Mexican Selection, due to the fact that the work of Gerard Martin.

Coach Gerardo Martino managed to qualify Mexico for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. EFE

“Very happy, a well-deserved grade, for all the players who were called up for the entire period. Now to work, because a different tournament is coming to what we had experienced”, assured Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Mexico is in pot two of the draw for the Concacaf and could face teams like Brazil and Argentina in the group stage. The Tricolor was with possibilities to be head of the group, but the classification of Portugal prevented the set of Gerardo Martino was in that area.

“Of course, with great hope that we know what the path is,” he added. louis yon.

It is expected that on April 12 the work plan that the Mexican teamto reach the best possible level Qatar 2022.

“Around April 12 we will have news of the work plan,” acknowledged the president of the highest soccer body in Mexico, prior to the draw for the World Cup 2022.