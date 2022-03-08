Yon de Luisa raises his voice against violence

Through a message published on social networks, louis yon, President of the Mexican Soccer Federationspoke after the acts of violence happened this Saturday in the Corregidora Stadium From queretaro.

These terrible events outrage us, embarrass us, we deeply regret them and commit us as an industry to work to never again experience something similar in any stadium in the Republic,” he said.

Louise assured that his late response is due to the fact that he traveled to Europe to hold conversations with the elements of the Tri that play in the Old Continent.

Message from Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF. #FMFForOurFootball pic.twitter.com/EnZpSpswGK – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) March 7, 2022

The boss of Mexican football will return to national territory to be present at the meeting of owners next Tuesday.

Upon landing, I have decided to return to Mexico immediately to be present at the Owners’ Assembly, as well as at the work of the Disciplinary Commission,” he commented during the video published by Femexfut.

While assured that the lines of communication with Liga MX are openwaiting for the pertinent determinations to be made once the complete information on the facts has been collected.

I have been in constant communication with the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, as well as with my general secretary, Iñigo Riestra, to follow up on the different events and seeking to have timely, truthful and confirmed information that will allow us to make a decision in the Commission. Disciplinary and Assembly of owners seeking to demand justice and prevent a similar case from happening again in any place in our country, “he said.

Finally, sent a clear message to the hobby

I ask that we all join in this energetic demand for no more violence in our stadiums,” he concluded.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part, Excelsior’s materials without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.