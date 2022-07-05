Yonkers Affordable Housing Waiting List Opens After 10 Years | Univision 41 New York WXTV
The City of Yonkers opened for the first time in 10 years the waiting list for one of the affordable housing vouchers they are raffling
The city seeks to add 3,000 new applicants to the list who will be given vouchers that are granted by the Department of Housing of the federal government.
The income limits to be able to enter the waiting list and participate in the drawing range from 48,550 dollars per year for one person, up to 91,500 for a family of 8 members.
Limit date to apply It’s next July 13.
the raffle will take place on days August 2 and 3.
List opens for apartments in Brooklyn
In the case of New York City a lottery was opened to apply for the subsidy of one of the 12 apartments located in a building on Weirfield Street in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn.
The site has 39 departments, but only 12 enter the program.
The minimum income to be eligible is $61,715 a year.
Interested persons must apply and fill out their form before July 19 of this year.
Eligibility for this program is based on the annual income and size of the applicant family.
The program works as a subsidy that allows people to pay a smaller amount to live in these spaces.
Resources New York offers for apartment renters.
● The NYC Housing Connect portal is a city service you can use to find and apply for affordable rental and home ownership opportunities in the city.
● HPD’s Housing Ambassadors Program: A network of community organizations that help prepare and submit documents to apply for affordable housing lotteries.
● Legal advice for city tenants by calling 311 and asking for the Tenant Helpline or by filling out the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants Contact Form.
The painful wait for a home