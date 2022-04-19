Yordenis Ugás suffered an orbital fracture in a TKO loss to Errol Spence Jr.

Photo: Brand

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

Ugas paid dearly for his courage. Doctors have announced that Ugás, 35, suffered a right orbital fracture after his fight on Saturday night against Errol Spence.

Spence earned a tenth-round TKO victory after the doctor ruled on his second step into the ring that the Cuban could not continue. The boxer from Santiago confirmed the injury on his social networks.

“Good morning everyone. First of all I wanted to ask sorry for not coming to thank everyone who was supporting me in person after the fight, I have a fracture in my eye and in the next few days the doctors will say how they will treat it.

Last night I spent all madrugada in a hospital and I write these words with only one eye, the other one is still closed. But very important for me to write them for you. I want to thank and thank my family, my team and every person who was supporting me. I want to congratulate Spence, a great champion… and sharing the ring with him was an honor, he came sharp as always, and in the last rounds he hit me in the eye and everything was even more difficult… the best man on top won of the ring.

We have come this far by taking our wins and losses with humility. I am sad, but at peace. I came back from the dark. And already at this point I’ve fought amateur Crawford, Porter, Pacquiao, Spence, some of the greatest fighters in history and future Hall of Famers. “I am proud of what I am doing, in and out of the ring. I have won millions of hearts. And we will continue to try to be an example for young fighters. And especially continue to motivate my community. For many I will continue to be a champion with or without a belt. With the favor of God there are great days to come… we will recover and come back stronger. Never give up. Homeland and Life. Thank you all,” Ugás wrote.

Ugás fought before more than 40,000 fans for the unification of the welterweight title against Spence who boxed locally in Texas. Ugas (27-5, 22 KOs) was diagnosed with the eye injury early Sunday morning at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cuban was connected by a left uppercut in the seventh round that caused his eye to immediately swell. Despite the injury preventing normal vision, Ugás fought for three more rounds before the referee stopped the fight on the doctor’s advice. According to his team, Ugás does not need emergency surgery, and will be re-examined at a later date after the swelling subsides to see what medical procedure he requires.

A long rest could be imminent. The idol from Santiago de Cuba surprised Spence in the sixth and sent him reeling but he was unable to finish off what could have been a spectacular victory against the American favorite who vastly outnumbered him.

Despite the defeat of the 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist until then WBA champion, he attracted hundreds of Cubans to the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and tens of thousands followed the fight within the United States and in other parts of the world, including in Cuba. where most of them managed to follow the lawsuit on the Internet.

Ugás has drawn attention for his critical stance towards the Cuban government in the midst of the indifference or timidity of a good part of the Cuban athletes who have just left behind the Cuban reality and who enter the rented world of sports in the United States, especially everything in baseball, with the warning “don’t ask me about politics”.