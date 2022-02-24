Yordi Rosado reveals how much he earned as a presenter on “Otro Rollo” | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Yordi Rosado is a well-known driver who has gained fame among new generations thanks to social networks, although most people know him from different programs that used to be broadcast on open television, such as “Otro Rollo” which was hosted by him and Adal Ramones. This broadcast lasted 12 years and was one of the most successful programs in Televisa.

During an interview for the podcast ‘El Frasco’ by Mau Nieto and Román Torres, the radio host also relived that time of his life and confessed how much he was paid while he was a driver of Televisa. As Rosado explained, I didn’t earn badly, but not everyone had the same salary.

It wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t that good either, we didn’t all earn the same, I earned 140,000 pesos a month for ‘Otro Rollo’,” he confessed.

Yordi Rosado explained that he did not always enjoy that salaryor, because at the beginning of the broadcast he earned less money, it was there when he compared his salary in those days with what he earns now thanks to the different digital platforms on which he is sharing content, such as YouTube.

Likewise, the announcer explained that currently the majority of influencers or digital content creators make more money than one would expecta, even that when he was at the peak of success thanks to “Another Rollo”, he even mentioned some names of great celebrities who are now recognized for their talent as drivers, but now all that is in the past due to the networks social.

“I think that some –youtubers– are earning more than what the big drivers earned at the time; For example, Verónica Castro, Adal himself, Marco Antonio Regil… those salaries no longer exist, where they exist is in digital”, he commented.

Despite the fact that the interview for the podcast was published in September 2020, for some reason the users rescued the information and there were those whoThey expressed that there are many ‘mortals’ who would like to obtain that monthly salaryhighlighting that in Mexico it is difficult to live with the minimum wage despite having large studios.

And on the other hand, some fans of Mau and Román expressed that it was very fun to have the Mexican driver on his show, because he invited them to talk more. This made the viewers laugh for believing that now the interviewees were them and not their special guest, so many applauded Yordi Rosado’s talent and wrote how much they valued his work.

“The first time that Román and Mau are the guests at El Frasco, they even got to know each other better. Yordi is the best driver”, “Here we basically see Yordi teaching these vatos”, “Anywhere Yordi is invited, I always surprises (…) He is a driver, announcer, writer, producer, he is a great guy”, “I spent the two hours just to confirm that Yordi is an incredible driver”, “Yordi is an excellent driver, he does not have a macho mentality, he has maturity on another level, super interesting talk”, were some comments on the video.