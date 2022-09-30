Yorgos Lanthimos brings together Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and more stars in his next film

The main cast of “And”, the new Yorgos Lanthimos, has already been announced. (REUTERS)

Before releasing his new movie Poor Things this year, Yorgos Lanthimos is getting ready for an upcoming large-scale production with a cast that promises a lot. The Greek-born filmmaker behind The sacrifice of the sacred deer Y The favourite will return to work with his usual collaborator, Emma Stone, on a tape titled And. The Oscar winner will be joined Willem Dafoe, Jessee Plemons Y Margaret Qualey.

According to a latest report from Variety, the film will be produced under the Searchlight Pictures banner. The synopsis has not been revealed yet, but it was confirmed that Lanthimos will be in charge of writing the script together with Efthimis Filippou, with whom he worked on Lobster Y The sacrifice of the sacred deer. Principal photography will begin next month in New Orleans, USA.

The Greek director will work again with Oscar winner Emma Stone. (REUTERS / Costas Baltas)

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is another truly original project that sets his work apart,” said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, Presidents of Searchlight Pictures. “Working with Emma, ​​Jesse, Willem and Margaret again, as well as Element and Film4, is just the icing on the cake.”

And It will be the ninth film Yorgos Lanthimos as a director and, within his filmography, the fifth to have the participation of Hollywood actors. His most acclaimed film to date is The favourite (2018), a period drama that took home the Best British Film award at the BAFTAs and earned Olivia Colman an Oscar for Best Actress and two Academy Award nominations for Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Willem Dafoe is one of the great additions to the “And” cast. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Stone also won an Oscar in 2016 for his leading role in La La Land, the musical directed by the also Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. At 33 years old, the actress has walked between different genres for the big screen such as comedies, superhero stories (she gave life to Gwen Stacy in the franchise of spider-man) and drama. Her other acting career credits include Crazy and stupid love, Crossing stories, Birdman, Battle of the Sexes, Aloha, Zombieland Y cruel.

Where to watch Yorgos Lanthimos movies?

The sacrifice of the sacred deer is a psychological thriller starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan that was released in 2017. The plot centers on Steven Murphy, a cardiovascular surgeon, and his wife, Anna, an ophthalmologist; They are both parents of two children. The life of this family takes a complete turn when he meets a Martin, a sixteen-year-old boy, and decides to take him in because he has lost his father. Currently, the title can be seen on the platform hbo max.

“The Favourite,” starring Olivia Colman, is a period drama centered on Britain’s Queen Anne. (Star+)

Secondly, The favourite which – as we specified above is a historical drama – focuses on the relationships of Queen Anne of Great Britain with other women during her monarchy between 1707 and 1714. At the same time, it recounts the political strategies that are cooked behind the romances of a sovereign British terribly affected by her emotional and physical state. It can be seen in the catalog of Star+.

