Yosgart Gutiérrez’s wife denounces him for family violence

Serious problems are coming for an exporter from Cruz Azul, Pumas and Necaxa, since this Sunday a complaint against Yosgart Gutiérrez for family violence. This was broadcast by wife of the goalkeeper, Mrs. Gloria Urreawho in his social network accounts showed the document issued against the player.

The woman went to the Attorney General of the state of Aguascalientes to denounce Yosgart Gutiérrez for violent acts occurred -according to the document exhibited by her- on Calle Rincón Verde #301, in the Coto San Nicolás subdivision.

“The complainant mentions that her husband assaults her physically and psychologicallyso she made the decision to go and file her complaint, since she can’t stand the situation anymore,” reads the first paragraph of the investigation folder with folio CI/AGS/22862/10-20.

The Tijuana Gloria Urrea uploaded the Prosecutor’s folder to her Instagram stories and in it he mentioned the goalkeeper, who retired in 2020 and was recently seen participating in an amateur tournament in Michoacán and whose most remembered times were as a substitute in Cruz Azul and with the Pumas in Liga MX.

“Don’t let women. I’m not ashamed to do this… I hope it helps other women to cheer up”she wrote on the social network.

The model specialized in generating adult content through the internet and the exporter were seen last Thursday, May 5 at the Nicky Jam concert in Aguascalientes.