Yoshimar Yotún could follow in the footsteps of Jonathan Rodríguez

The Peruvian midfielder has not set foot on the pitch since last November 21, when he was still defending the colors of the cement shirt.

Yoshimar Yotun could follow in the footsteps of Jonathan Rodriguez to Saudi Arabian football. The Peruvian midfielder would be very close to signing a contract with a club from the Far East after he rejected several offers from South American teams. The former player of Blue Cross He has been without a team since he decided not to renew with La Maquina.

This was reported by ESPN Peru, where they highlight that the option of going to a team from Qatar is also within the possibilities for Yoshi. “I would say that until yesterday Ricardo Gareca was very concerned, however, one thing happened. In VIDENA, in the technical command of the National Team, they already have information that Yoshimar Yotún will confirm his fate in the next few days“, explained one of the presenters of the program.

And it is that Yotún has not played an official match since last November 21 when he was still defending the light blue colors. Since then, and after his refusal to extend his bond with the cement team, the Peruvian midfielder has been without a team and is waiting to sign a contract that represents better income than what he received during his stay in Mexico.

“There is no intention on the part of the player and his entourage to go to South America, to any club, even though there were many offers. And I think it’s about to close with something in Qatar, there are also offers in Saudi Arabia, but we had been talking about it for many days or weeks here”was explained in the program.

Yotún urgently needs to find a place in a league in the world due to the proximity of the World Cup in Qatar, where the Peruvian team is very close to sealing his ticket with a Yoshimar who is vital in the schemes of Ricardo Gareca, national coach.

