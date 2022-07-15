YosStop’s husband explains why YouTube would have closed Yoseline Hoffman’s accounts

The reason why her YouTube channels were removed remains an enigma for Yoseline Hoffman, better known as YosStopand her husband Gerardo Gonzalezwho also had his channel deleted We are twowithout prior notice and without the possibility of safeguarding your generated material.

Gerardo González explained that on Wednesday, July 6, like every week, they recorded a new video for their channel Somos dos, after editing it he was in charge of uploading it and programming it to make it public the next day at three in the afternoon, just as routinely does.

“Suddenly I received an email that said, ‘we have deleted your channel for severely or repeatedly infringing the guidelines’, so I went to verify and I no longer had access. Within all those notices they tell you that if you think they deleted it by accident or that there is an error, an appeal can be issued to the Google team; something I did immediately, I sent them a small appeal where they say what the link of the channel is, an alternate email where they can reach you, also a telephone number and a detailed explanation possible of the situation.

The news of the closure of her channels was received by JosStop minutes after the message that reached her husband, the youtuber, like González, has tried to contact the platform’s staff without success.

A YouTube spokesperson told El Universal that the reason for the closure of the YosStop channels is: “In 2021, the YosStop channels were suspended from the monetization program, the YouTube Partner Program, for violating the guidelines on the responsibility of creators; we have since notified the creator of the consequences of circumventing the conditions on the terms of service. If an account has been restricted from YouTube or from using any of its features, the creator is prohibited from using another channel to get around these restrictions, this is considered circumvention and may result in the termination of the creator’s channels. I can confirm that we have terminated YosStop channels for circumventing our community guidelines by monetizing a new YosStop account while your participation was suspended.”

Gerardo speculates why this sanction could have been by the platform, because perhaps the theme of his video “sexist couples”could have given a bad impression, but he assures that it is very unlikely that this is the case.

“Absolutely nothing is handled that could break the guidelines, we do not attack, we do not go into anything, we just talk about routine things, so I do not see that there has been any problem with the content of that video. If you put something that can simulate aggression or something like that, they can censor, download the video or demonetize it, but that is precisely what has caught our attention, because when something like that happens they generally demonetize the video, which is the first action they do, or in their case because It comes within their rules, if the video definitely shouldn’t be there, they send you a strike, or if it really is very serious content, they do an immediate removal, but this is not the case.”

Gerardo commented that the corporate part of YouTube has been evasive with them, because they have not had the possibility of a talk, where they are given a justification for what happened; He also pointed out that Yoseline’s relationship with the platform had already deteriorated for a long time and her position has been to be at peace and upload a video a month, in which she shares her social work activities, workshops, among other things.

González pointed out that he has two other channels, one where he talks about music and the second that only has a video, but those have not been touched.

“We have tried to get in touch with them, we have tried to clarify this situation, that this channel was not made by her, she has not made more channels, the rules have not been broken, that is why the matter does not go that way.”

The also doctor said that he sent several appeals explaining that specifically in Somos dos, the content of the program handles a friendly tone, that the dynamics of this channel is to address daily situations that send their own audience and that they season with experiences

personal, to later make a reflection from the point of view of him and his now wife, Yoseline Hoffman.

“We are two is a relatively small channel, it is not the impact that creators like Jos or Luisito Communicates, which have a very high impact, my channel was barely going to reach 40,000 followers, with an average of views of around 40,000 per chapter; I opened that channel this year with the idea of ​​keeping the podcast going, because it’s an idea that had occurred to me and that I share with my wife.”

The invitation to monetize

It was in April when he received an email from YouTube, where he was invited to join the YouTube Partner Program, that is, he could start monetizing his videos and he accepted the invitation.

“The same page gives you the forms that you have to fill out, you have to verify your identity to be able to work with that association, so they ask you for an official document with a photo, which can be your passport or the INE, they also ask you to verify your email to which I put my fiscal address and to date I am waiting for a verification pin that they send by mail, until then everything was going well”.

Among the plans they had with this channel was to share everything that is currently happening to them, such as their wedding a month ago or the expectation of their first daughter, that is, they were going to have topics for this channel, nothing that would violate the statutes for the contents of the platform, as the Youtube spokesperson told this newspaper.

Regarding suing, Gerardo explained that for the moment they will not do anything about it and will wait for a response from YouTube soon, they are not in any hurry.

“There is no urgency, no need, nor are we going to force it to be on YouTube, there is no real need for that, but what we would like for sentimental value, rather than for commercial value, is to be able to recover all the material, because we’re talking about a little over eleven years of video work (by JosStop).”

For the musician, the platform made this decision based on an assumption, because if they checked they could realize that she did not make or charge for this content, which would mean that Jos did not break any alignment and that there was no need to delete it.

“All this is one thousand percent calm, we hope to be able to reconcile that decision, we are not going to force anything either, because right now we are in a position where the universe has taken us along new paths, along paths that we do not have to adapt to.”

At the moment they uploaded the content of Somos dos a Spotifyto give continuity to his work, but in the event of not reaching a conciliation with YouTube, Gerardo explained that there are other platforms to show his content, but there is no hurry on his part at this time.