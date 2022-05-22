Yotuel Romero, Chris Tamayo and Emily Estefan premiere song “Lambo en Varadero”

After several weeks generating expectationsthe musicians Yotuel Romero, Chris Tamayo and Emily Estefan premiered this May 20, the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Cuba, the song “Lambo en Varadero”, which speaks of the longing felt by emigrants and exiles for the island and his desire to return to a free land.

“Why do I want this fame, if what hurts me is not being able to return to Havana, share these blessings with all my friends, walk the streets of my town that I know loves me, that I know loves me”: this is how the theme that, at the end of April, Romero promised that he would “paralyze Cuba completelyfrom Punta de Maisí to Cabo de San Antonio”.

At that time, the former member of the Orishas group said: “Wait carefully for May 20, because that day will be historic. May 20, we make history again.”

“That’s why I want to ride a lambo in Varadero, that all my friends make money, that dreaming doesn’t depend on a foreigner, on a fucking foreigner,” says the chorus of the song, alluding to the cars of Italian origin of the exclusive Lamborghini brand.

The video clip takes place above all in a kind of party or concert where Romero and Tamayo sing on top of a stage. Estefan appears as an instrumentalist.

Meanwhile, the protagonist is the model and singer América Valdés, daughter of the Cuban actor and humorist Alexis Valdés, who appears in the opening scene symbolizing nostalgia and then bursts into the space where the musicians are and begins to dance.

Perhaps to continue the line of the historic theme Patria y Vida, a collaboration between several musicians that won two Latin Grammy Awards, in this one Yotuel also dedicates a moment to the current Cuban president: “Díaz-Canel, we have to clarify it for you, the CIA Central Intelligence) does not have to pay us, what we do is from akokán (heart) and our free Cuba I know we will step on again”.

“Now they criticize us, because it itches them, they try to silence us but they can’t, they want to muddy us and splash us, but the people love us and that hurts them,” the lyrics add.

In the first seven hours of publication on YouTube, the video has received more than 22,000 views, but for now it is not possible to know if, in effect, “Lambo in Varadero” will be able to “paralyze Cuba completely” and connect with the people, who faces a severe economic, political and migratory crisis.

