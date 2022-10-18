There are things that seem, but are not. In the hair industry, micropigmentation, a tattoo that mimics the hairline, is becoming more and more fashionable. Let’s see, you add a dotted tattoo to a bald spot to give the impression that the hair is sticking out (it also serves, with little hair, to simulate that there is more hair than there really is, just like some used Kanfort).

I don’t know, when it comes to total baldness, there are men who prefer to look like a inclusero than Yul Brinner. This putting on stitches is like when in ‘Radio Days’ the women painted a stripe on the back of their legs to make it look like they were wearing stockings.

In some less radical sectors of the PSOE there is discomfort over the abuse of the confrontation with the Popular Party. For making Feijóo green all the time, go. The idea is to dismantle the character that Feijóo has created for himself in moderation, they say. And he is not moderate. That hard core adds that it is insolvent, something that García-Page disassociated himself from. You have to be pagistas before sanchistas, it would be his cry in the manner of the felipista of “You have to be socialists before Marxists.”

We will see what Pedro Sánchez says today in the Senate, but not that Núñez Feijóo was a character who had been hidden under the stones in recent years. As if he did not know which foot he limps on, as if he had not been seen to govern in Galicia. Although there are many, Pilar Alegría, the Minister of Education and spokesperson for the PSOE, is at the head of the chorus of disqualifiers.

With her good girl face, she is like Rachel McAdams, that is, Regina George, in the movie ‘Mean Girls’. I guess Feijóo is Lindsay Lohan. I don’t know if we are about to discover the political micropigmentation of Galician.