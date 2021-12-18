you aim for a big match

Napoli have been struggling for several games with constant muscle injuries and more. The injury of Victor Osimhen, remedied in the air collision with Milan Skriniar in the match against Inter on November 19th, it seemed he should force the Nigerian bomber to stop for at least three months. But the times could be halved.

Injury Osimhen Juventus Napoli

According to today’s edition of the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, between today and tomorrow the protective mask in carbon and kevlar for Osimhen’s face it will finally be ready for testing and the Nigerian will already be able to use it from next week. The times are too short to see him already on the pitch with Spezia for next Wednesday’s match, but Osimhen could return to January.

Indeed, the Christmas break will serve Osimhen to familiarize himself with the new mask. As for the physical condition, the blue number 9 has already been training for some time a Castel Volturno, always carrying out custom work. If all goes well, Osimhen could be there for Juventus-Napoli on January 6th, first race of the new year.

But there is Africa Cup of Nations looming: the African continental tournament will start on January 9, but the national teams will start retreats immediately after Christmas. And if Osimhen were to recover, his convocation by the Nigeria.