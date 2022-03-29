you already have 127 and DTT without paying

Tivify reinforces its commitment with the incorporation of free channels created with its own The Channel Store (TCS) technology. It allows any content publisher to offer it in the form of linear channel with dynamic advertising. The streaming platform has a 100% free plan with which to access more than 80 open channels. Link the account to 3 devices, 1 simultaneous viewing and recordings and access to the programs broadcast in the last 7 days. It also has payment plans with greater functionalities and simultaneous views such as Plus Plan for 3.99 euros per month or Premium Plan for 7.99 euros. The latter is the only one that includes a selection of 13 premium channels. However, a single annual payment is also available in the Premium Plan with which you will save forever the price of 3 months of service, paying €69.95 per year. The 3 new free channels that the platform incorporates are available in all three plans.
Film&Co and 2 AnimalWised channels
The new additions to Tivify are related to the fiction film and independent Spanish and international documentary and curiosities, care and advice that we can give our pets.
The channel Film&Co (F&C), recently launched, offers emerging cinematographic proposals and is faithfully committed to Spanish independent documentaries. In it you will find films such as “The time of the monsters”, by Félix Sabroso, the international success “Most beautiful island”, by Ana Asensio or the documentary “Cachita, laslavery erased”, by Álvaro Begines, among others.
On the other hand, there are 2 new channels promoted by ExpertAnimalthe leading website for disseminating information about the animal world: “Living with dogs” and “Living with cats”. All those who have a cat or dog as a pet will find in the programming of these channels content that helps to better understand the animals with which you live, tricks for their optimal care, guidelines to always guarantee their well-being, techniques to educate them, etc. All this from the hand of specialized journalists and experts in the sector such as professional educators or veterinarians.
The platform plans to continue incorporating new free channels in the coming weeks. It should be noted that Tivify also offers the streaming DTT channels available on all screens. If you have never seen Tivify content before, all you have to do is download the app on your mobile, tablet or Smart TV, sign up for one of its available plans, free or paid, and start enjoying.