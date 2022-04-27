You already have some AirPods 3, and now what? 13 tricks to make the most of them

Whether you just got your first Apple headphones or you’re a veteran, it never hurts to know a few AirPods 3 tricks. The truth is that these headphones keep little secrets. Let’s go over some features and tricks that might have gone unnoticed.

Tips and tricks for AirPods 3

Use Hey Siri to summon the assistant on AirPods 3

With the AirPods 3 We can still use the Hey Siri feature, so you can summon the assistant without having to double-tap one of the earbuds. This means Siri is now just two words away, always there for you. You can ask him to call your contacts, give you information, control your home automation and send messages among other things. We recommend that you take a look at this article with very useful Siri commands so you can take advantage of all your chances In day to day.

Enable quick actions with taps

Now that we have Hey Siri, you can take the opportunity to modify the quick actions that have AirPods. Go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the “i” next to the name of your AirPods. There you can choose the actions for each of your two AirPods, for example, left to skip songs, right to go back. With this set up, double-tap one of them to activate its function.

Rename your AirPods

In the same menu that we entered before, you will see that you can change the name of your AirPods. By default, they will be called “So-and-so’s AirPods”, but you can put the one you prefer.

Charge them wirelessly

If you have purchased the wireless charging case, take advantage and load them this way. In my case, I hope that this way I don’t forget to have it charged at critical moments: a trip or going to the gym, for example.

Use them with any Apple device, including Android

For those of us who have more than one Apple product, AirPods are very comfortable headphones with which to switch from one sound source to another. From Mac or iPhone, to iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TV. The technology of the AirPods 3 makes this change very simple.

If these devices have your same Apple ID, you will not have to perform any pairing. And if you want, you can also use them with Android devices, although some functions are not available (Siri, for example).

How to check the charge of your AirPods





From an iPhone, you can access the widget of battery to know what is the charge of your AirPods. if you wear them, you can see how much battery they have left. When you leave your iPhone behind and you are only with your Apple Watch, you can also see the autonomy through the control center of the watch, by pressing on the battery percentage. There will appear the clock and your headphones.

How to connect them to your Apple TV

Earlier we mentioned Apple TV as a sound source to listen to with AirPods. With them on, go to the main screen of Apple TV and press and hold the play/pause button a few seconds until a menu appears. There you will see all the available audio outputs, among which your AirPods should be. Select them and you can listen to TV without disturbing anyone.

Find your lost AirPods

With the Find My iPhone app you can track your lost AirPods. Here you will see the last location where they have been connected to your iPhone, marked gray. If they are within range of your iPhone, you can make a sound that increases until you locate them. Perfect for when you lose them between the sofa cushions.

Use Hearing to hear further





With your iPhone and AirPods, you can use the Hearing feature to hear perfectly from a distance. From the Control Center of your iPhone in Settings, make sure you have added the option so that later you can activate it. It can be useful if you’re in a class where you can’t hear well, leave your Hearing-enabled iPhone near the teacher, and sit wherever you want. You should be able to hear everything that is said with no problem.

Keep your AirPods sparkling clean

With the use and the passing of the months, your AirPods will collect dust and dirt. You can clean it with a dry cotton swab, although the best option is to use a little putty to stick posters type blue tack. Go sticking it in all the nooks and crannies (without inserting it into the holes where the AirPods antennas go) to remove and clean the case and the headphones.

What do the LED colors on the case mean?





Both normal and wireless charging case they have an LED. This light can be of three colors and reflects different situations:

Green: AirPods are charged.

Orange: AirPods are charging.

White: AirPods are not configured.

They do not light up: they do not have a battery.

How to factory reset AirPods

To reset your AirPods and leave them as fresh from the factoryDo the following:

In Settings> Bluetooth> AirPods hit bypass device.

Press and hold the back button of the case with the lid up. The LED will go from orange to white and back to orange.

In this way, you will have completed the reset process. You can set up your AirPods again by touching them to any iOS device.