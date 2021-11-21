you already know its design

Last month, Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on the market. The phones boast a unique design and enjoyed a chip Tensor inside of. Now, a month after its launch, rumors have started circulating about the new midrange called Pixel 6a. In particular, 91Mobiles shared some renders related to the upcoming budget-centric Mountain View OEM smartphone and also revealed its key specs.

Google Pixel 6a: A similar aesthetic to that of the Pixel 6

Not surprisingly the next Pixel 6a take back design elements from the Pixel 6 brothers. Finally, there will be a real design update for the series phones “to“. That said, the midrange will have a perforated panel with a boxy factor shape. It will also be equipped with a display OLED 6.2 inch.

The device will have the same photographic module compartment seen on the other phones of the Pixel 6 line-up. From what we can observe from the shared images, we note that it will feature more than one camera on board. This will be a significant upgrade compared to the current sector seen on the Pixel 4a / 5a. Of course, there will also be an LED flash.

The Pixel 6a will have a power button and volume rocker on the right side frame, but it doesn’t appear to have any buttons on the left side. The phone will vent a USB Type-C port and two speaker grilles at the bottom. On the left, however, there will be the compartment for the SIM cards.

Beyond that, the next Pixel 6a is expected to have mid-range specs. It should run on Android 12 and should receive three major updates from the American company.

Google hasn’t revealed any official information about the phone yet, but we expect this to happen soon as the renders have already come out. We do not know if it will also arrive in Italy; We will keep you posted.