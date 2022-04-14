You also love spring because you long to be young again

What is your particular Proust cupcake? I’m sure you’ve been asked many times. You understand me, I mean that sensory explosion that immediately takes you back to a past time, often idealized. I have a friend who always says that listening to the soundtrack of Plats Bruts it transports him to youth, for example. My mother, on the other hand, likes the taste of the onion soup that my great-grandmother used to cook. For a server, I confess, the smell of hashish beat up that no one sells anymore and that I smoked badly when I was fifteen is synonymous with a first-order regressive trip. For gabriel ferraterhis particular way of connecting consciousness with the past was by feeling -in all the attributes of the verb to feel- the breeze spring. that’s what he’s talking about Floralmainly, the poem that we will talk about today.

To get into the subject, we will first talk about a little-remembered scene from beautiful woman in which he timidly confesses to a friend that lately he is seeing a prostitute because it makes him feel alive. “It’s like being young again”, it states. Yes, maybe it’s because Gabriel Ferrater also had white hair and was always impeccably dressed, like Richard Gere in the movie, but the last time I saw that scene I inevitably thought of Floralthe poem of give nuces pueris where Ferrater confesses what spring is for him: a state of bloom that reminds him of youth and that flowery past, impotent and confused, which he can now only relive thanks to badly pieced memories.

Floral Y beautiful woman have more points in common, and not only because Julia Roberts’ polka dot dress is a universal metonym for spring: In reality, the poem and the film are works that show a heteropatriarchal crust that is difficult to digest today, since both the protagonist of the film and the protagonist of the poem dehumanize the female figure. To Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), the magnificent Vivian is nothing more than a rental object to satisfy your loneliness; for Ferrater, the girls of his youth who wore white blouses and green cardigans, now, almost ten years after that 1952, are no longer girls, but flower girls what they green the memory. Elements of a landscape that, recreated from nostalgia, flourishes like a fake garden.

Who yearns to embrace the cocoon of the past, playing with the floral metaphor, runs the risk of being a bit of a cocoon, never more properly said. And more when|when this cocoon has the form of sexual desire.

That is why the memory becomes a desire: because just as it happens to us every spring, internally Ferrater still feels young when the flowers burst at the end of April, but he knows that he no longer walks those streets where “feel the fresseig precipitat de flors i fulles” and that in the eyes of young girls he looks more like an old man green. Now he is forty years old, he travels through other stands where the wind of that time becomes in ventet and the flowers and the girls become a single thing: ecstatic by the memory, our poet seems to want to get close to the spring bloom, but not to that of his time, but to that of the past. And it is already known, who yearns to embrace the cocoon of the past, playing with the floral metaphor, runs the risk of being a bit of a cocoon, never more properly said. And more so when this cocoon is in the form of sexual desire.

Was Gabriel Ferrater a cocoon? It would be a great title for some talk of the Year Ferrater designed to attract young people who are more addicted to Tik Tok than Ferrater to gin, but in reality everyone has done the asshole at some point. All of us, at one time or another, have sent a WhatsApp after hours to someone we loved ten or twenty years ago and who we have thought of one night when, suddenly, at a concert the song that we had danced so many times together has played. . All of us, in short, are little or a lot of junkies of those vital situations that make us feel young againthat’s why the protagonist of beautiful woman he feels the tingling in the stomach of a teenage first love every time he sees his flower girl watching black and white movies while pissing himself laughing. Not everything is rosy, however, and mainly what Ferrater talks about is the inability to go back and the confusion of believing that the hook of a memory, in his case the come onlets us go back there.

There is also the floral element of the almond blossoms as the core of everything, just like the orange blossom in the search for lost time from Proust or the flower of the lilacs in the wasteland from T. S. Eliota poem that Joan Ferraté translated and that says “Cruel above the month of April, carry/ lilàs in terres mortes, barrejant/ memòria i desig, estarrufant/ amb la pluja les arrels ertes“. It is evident, then, that there are echoes of Proust and d’Eliot in Floraljust as it is also evident that the poem tells us what we all know: we love spring because it gives us the blossoming of life, it invites us to have vermouths on the terrace, brand new flower dresses that petan it on Instagram and to enjoy the breeze that messes up our hair on warm evenings, but nevertheless we know that year after year it lies to us, reminding us that while it blooms one more year, we also wither one more year. Alerting us every April, in short, that we will never be as young as what we remember.