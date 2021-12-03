Rai fee, a fine of up to 600 euros is coming for those who do not pay: you also risk prison. Let’s find out all the details about it.

The Ordinary Rai Fee is a tax envisaged for the possession of one or more devices suitable for receiving radio and television broadcasts. The contribution to be paid is currently included in the electricity bill but will soon become a single tax. The TV fee will have to so get out of the electricity bill after 2022 in accordance with the commitments made with Europe with the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

This decision concerns the commitment made by the government of Mario Draghi with Brussels to cut costs defined as improper from the energy accounts. The payment of 90 euros per year (ten installments of 9 euros each) will no longer be integrated into the electricity bill. The canon will therefore come paid only by those who claim to be in possession of a television. But let’s find out together what the risks are if you make a false declaration.

Rai fee, fine of 600 euros for those who do not pay

For what concern payment of the Rai license fee, I’m a fine of over 600 euros is expected to which they can even be associated 2 years in prison for those who fail to pay the 90 euros per year while owning a television. The risk is very high for those who, following checks by the Guardia di Finanza, appear not to have paid the tax. Taxpayers who have not paid the TV fee included in the electricity bill in 2016 by the Renzi government, perhaps because they have not paid the bill, may incur penalties up to 6 times the tax amount.

Those who haven’t paid could end up suffering one fine of 540 euros, to which it will be necessary add arrears and any interest. There is also a risk of a complaint. Those who obtain the exemption but are not entitled to it may incur the crime of false ideology, for the signing a document containing untrue information and the penalty can go up to 2 years in prison.