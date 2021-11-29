You always become what you are, except that some take a lifetime and others get there right away

Kathryn Bigelow turned seventy on Saturday. Which means that he was forty when, thirty years ago, he changed our youth by bringing “Point Break” to Italian cinemas. Those were less prescriptive times: amazement was granted. We were all shocked: how would it be, this stuff here was made by a woman?

When – seventeen years and a century later – Lorenzo Jovanotti released that song that said “your” Sex and the City “, my shooting movies”, I thought that he was obviously not married to Kathryn, who would have said sit down, young man: I’ll show you a movie with gunshots, robberies, surfing, nothing city but a certain amount from sex, I’ll explain the males to you, male.

Another thing we might think in ’91 and would be ashamed to think today is that “Point Break” is the most fagot movie ever made: not even “Jules and Jim” was so full of sexual tension between two men pretending to argue with a woman who is actually third inconvenience; almost not even Abatantuono and Bentivoglio in “Turné” were so fags, almost.

It took Hollywood another twenty years to recognize that Kathryn had one of the most formidable visual talents around (if the start of “Point Break” wasn’t enough, maybe they had to change jobs, maybe the point wasn’t that the Oscars were so white and among those who evaluated there were not enough women and enough blacks: perhaps the point was that there were too many blind people and they had to leave it with the blind quotas).

He began to consider it Oscar stuff when he started making war films, proving that Nanni Moretti from 1989 is always very right: with the important theme you always win, blackmailing the public.

Even twenty years later, the times weren’t as prescriptive as they are now, and so when Kathryn arrived at the Oscars waving we could talk for months about her formidable biceps, and the obvious jealousy of her now ex-husband James Cameron – reduced to Cimabue d’una Giotto. super car – and never never ever her movie.

Britney Spears turns forty on Thursday. Which means that in 1995 she was in her sabbatical, the time when she was no longer in the Mickey Mouse club and gave up on the idea of ​​a record deal, she went back to the depths of the American province, she tried to go to school. like normal girls, and she hated it, because for her the school corridors were destined not to be a break between lessons but a set of irresistible choruses on which to shake the braids of a porn schoolgirl. “Baby One More Time”, still his most fly-killing piece, would arrive three years later. She was always a minor, she was already an erotic dream (it was more so than it would have been later, including the python rolling up period, including the kiss with Madonna; today they would be arrested all: drooling males, and even parents).

Britney Spears was fourteen when Kathryn Bigelow saved my life by making her arrive at the Venice Film Festival “Strange Days”. Looking back now, the list of films from that edition is to be sighed “but maybe”. A masterpiece like Woody Allen’s “The Goddess of Love”, a Chabrol and a Scola and a Spike Lee who have it. However, the less than 23-year-old was seriously convinced that she was going to die of boredom. The Antonioni-Wenders, holy peace. But above all, the film that since then I have been telling every time someone dares to claim the primacy of delirium for a film seen. A stuff – which they also gave the Silver Lion – whose protagonist was someone who collected pussy hair (in Roman: de cunt). Perhaps it is a false memory, a reworked trauma, but I would swear (and so I tell it every time I want to win it in an argument) that the film would end with the camera placed for ten minutes in front of a wall on which, from time to time a lot, girl a pigeon.

When in all this Juliette Lewis arrives on skates singing a fabulous piece by PJ Harvey as she tells us about an imminent future (“Strange Days” was set at the end of ’99) in which we have a chip in our head that records everything we see, you know well then that not even a twenty-three year old wakes up suddenly: a film in which things happen, there are cool people, there is music. Since at the time there was no identity primacy, and no one cared if a film was directed by a woman or any other bearer of infirmity, “Strange Days” cut it all off (it was the last summer in which I believed in criticism, who adored the hair collector).

Who knows if the newspapers of the time, unpunished (“Strange Days” had foreseen Instagram, and also its re-educational use), titled “James Cameron’s ex-wife”: they had divorced the year of “Point Break”. Probably he was jealous of the voluptuousness with which she had framed Patrick Swayze, he probably wanted a wife who said “I brought a watermelon” (this is understood only by those for which Patrick Swayze was the one in “Dirty Dancing”, not the one in “Ghost” ).

There is a reason why Bigelow, thirty years later, is still said to be Cameron’s ex-wife: apart from the three quarters of an hour she was married to him, nothing is known about her life.

On the other hand, we know everything about Britney Spears’, we already knew everything about her hymen when she was Justin Timberlake’s girlfriend, and from there the situation has not improved: we know every time she has gained weight, lost weight, freaked out; and of every boyfriend, a sentence that deprived her of the right if not to intend at least to want to, asshole manager, infernal parent. Strangely enough, no one ever asks about her to Shonda Rhimes, a multinational television company who, at the beginning of her career, wrote a single failure: “Crossroads”, the film that was to make Britney an actress.

It was nineteen years ago: “Crossroads” came out in the year that Bigelow – who never derailed, or at least never let us know – directed Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson in the role of two Soviet military (today it would be cultural appropriation) .

While the one with Britney Spears was an American provincial story, in which she was a little girl abandoned by a bitchy mother, who between one pain and another discovered she could sing. The ex-girl has just regained control of her life: the court took it away from her asshole father, after years of hearings, protest gates, Instagram posts that it was not known if she really published her (what we mean by crisis d identity in this decade); at least now, if she plays gigs, Britney can spend her earnings as she wants.

Bigelow is producing “Year Zero”, a docuseries shot all over the world that, they promise, will talk about the pandemic but without talking about it. I haven’t seen any recent photos of him, but I bet he has the same crazy biceps from that Oscar night.

You become what you are, only some take a lifetime, and others get there right away.