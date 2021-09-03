you and the Hollywood star caught like this, sensational bang? – Free Daily





“Put one evening to dinner with Vin Diesel”. Like this Elisabetta Gregoraci surprised all her fans by publishing a shot in the Instagram stories that portrays her embraced by the famous actor. No further details are known, such as where and why they found themselves together, but the photo together amazes up to a certain point: the Calabrian showgirl has high-level knowledge, even abroad.





Among other things, Gregoraci, who is still officially single, has recently been at the center of the usual gossip that returns periodically: the one who would like to see her get closer to her ex-husband Flavio Briatore, with whom relations have remained very good for the sake of Nathan Falco’s son. The rumors about the return of the flame between the two have been wasted in recent weeks, also due to some shots that portrayed them smiling or holding hands. However, it was to turn off any rumors about a reunion Alfonso Signorini.





The director of Who has in fact completely cleared the field of misunderstandings: “The family holidays of the former couple formed by Briatore and Gregoraci have made the rounds of the web, unleashing the fans cheering for a return together of the two. Instead Flavio ended his holidays in Mykonos, on a boat, together with his son. Elisabetta, single, in Forte dei Marmi. Then the two found themselves in Monte Carlo, where they live, but each in their own home ”.

