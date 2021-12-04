“You are a heretic …”. The cry against the Pope in Greece

An elderly man, dressed in the clothes of a Greek Orthodox priest, turned to Pope francesco screaming, in Greek, “Papa, you are a heretic.” Francis was entering the Orthodox archbishopric of Athens for a meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos II. The elderly man with a long white beard, dressed in a cassock and black headdress, threw himself on the ground and was then blocked and taken away by the local police.

The accusation against the Pope

The priest, who was outside the building, as soon as he saw the pope enter the courtyard, shouted with all his strength, addressing Jorge Mario Bergoglio: “Papa you are a heretic. You are a heretic“. In the images taken you can see the man on the ground, dressed in a long black cassock and a headdress, probably an Orthodox priest, who is lifted up by some agents. A white beard can also be seen on the old man’s face. The man was stopped and removed by the local police without disturbance. The Pontiff arrived today, Saturday 4 December in Greece for a visit that will last three days.

The Pope is in Greece for his 35th international apostolic journey and, until 6 December, he will be in Nicosia, Athens and Mytilene-Lesvos. Pope Francis left on the morning of Thursday 2 December to reach Cyprus first and then Greece, with a final stop on the island of Lesbos. With this trip the countries visited by Bergoglio will rise to 55. It is an itinerary marked by great themes, in particular those of Christian unity and the reception of migrants. After Nicosia, today, Saturday 4 December, the Pope reached Athens, landing with a flight at the international airport at around 10.10. After a welcome ceremony in the Presidential Palace in Athens, with a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Presidential Palace, at 10.45 he met the Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps.

