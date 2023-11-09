You are also poor and they are also poor





Congratulations to Victoria Coren Mitchell and her husband David, who are beaming with joy as they announce the birth of their second child, June Violet, sister of eight-year-old Barbara.

The birth made news, not just because they were both on television, but because Victoria became a mother again at the age of 51 – much older than the average of 29 to 30.

You could say there was nothing unusual in those days. While only 55 babies were born by women aged 50 or older in England and Wales in 2001, the figure has increased in the two decades since.

In England, between 2018 and 2021, an average of 275 women over the age of 50 gave birth, including seven over the age of 60.

And there are plenty of high-profile examples: singer Janet Jackson had her first child at age 50 and actress Rachel Weisz had her first child at 48.

Happy family: David Mitchell and Victoria Koren, who became mothers again at the age of 51

I sympathize with women who put off the time-consuming hard work of raising children in order to climb the career ladder. I went through those disturbing nightmares, wondering how I could possibly keep my job and take care of the kids.

I don’t need to worry. I was 33 when I told my mom I was pregnant. His reaction? ‘Good grief, not before time.’

I was sure I had found the right man; My biological clock was ticking so fast it was deafening, so I moved forward, excited but scared.

These were the days when breastfeeding in public was considered obscene and pregnant women were expected to hide their bellies.

At the time, I was presenting the BBC’s South Today. I had many cards and letters telling me I looked disgusting, asking me why I didn’t have a man to hire me and scolding me for having a job when it was for a man. should be given.

Furthermore, my paperwork at the NHS maternity service described me as an ‘at-risk, geriatric mother’.

Old age indeed, at the age of 33! Then second time at 37.

I have no regrets that I decided to have children of my own when I was young and fit enough to enjoy them and they could enjoy me.

When I hear about women having children in their 50s and 60s, I can’t help but think: ‘Poor you, and poor them.’

Oh, the sleepless nights. Terrible twos and embarrassing tantrums in the supermarket. Trying to find the energy to hail a parent’s taxi service or stand on the freezing cold touchline while your son or daughter plays sport.

There’s another advantage to his youth, which I’ve only recently learned to appreciate. My sons, now 40 and 36, have matured enough to sometimes help me when the dice roll.

I don’t want you to think I’m traveling around the south of France for a month. I really suffer from that phrase I always hate so much: ‘I had fallen.’

I tried to deny that the excruciating pain would soon go away. I was wrong. At the Royal Free Hospital, a chest X-ray revealed that my spine was badly broken.

Surgery, which I feared, was ruled out. The cause of the fracture was a common bone thinning disease in older women – osteoporosis. The bone will be too weak to benefit from the operation. I just have to wait and hope the vertebra will heal on its own.

Jenny’s sons proved particularly useful after a recent fall, helping her to the hospital and providing taxi service for her even though she could not drive.

And this is where my wonderful, intelligent, knowledgeable, adult sons came into the picture. They were there with me, bringing love and comfort that I so desperately needed.

I had to endure several painful scans. Lying on my back on the hard surface of the MRI machine was more painful than I had imagined. Several times I screamed in pain and begged to be let out of the machine.

The boys – I know I shouldn’t call them that, but to me they’re still boys – came prepared. He made sure there was no metal anywhere on his body and insisted on coming into the room with me.

As I screamed, he stroked my forehead and spoke calmly, encouraging me that these scans were necessary to give the doctors a proper picture of what was going on with my spine.

I know, if they hadn’t been there, patient, knowledgeable and wanting me to get better, I would have given up and run away.

Ed, my eldest son, is a vet and has medical knowledge, as is his wife, Liz, a senior consultant in the NHS. Without their support and advice, I would not have known how to talk to the doctors who came to see me.

He told me what to ask about my bone health – or lack thereof – and what plans to make for the future.

Ed then sent me a long list of questions to ask the GP later. I found good answers for the next steps in pain management and osteoporosis treatment. She laughed when I finished, asking me which medical professional had made the list.

Meanwhile, Charlie has now taken over my old role as taxi driver. It will be a while before I can drive again, but he is there to help and calm me down when worries about my future overwhelm my common sense.

I’m home now, on painkillers and grateful that they bullied me into installing a toilet downstairs; A straight, comfortable chair replaced my old crooked couch and a new bathroom with a beautiful shower.

I hope that when Victoria Coren is 70, her daughters will be equally helpful. Then he would be around 20 years old.

But the young men whom I gave birth to at the right time, so that they may be useful to me in my old age, have turned out to be the best. I couldn’t be more grateful.

Why did my father hide the fact that he was Jewish?

There is nothing to be happy about in the area of ​​London where I live. This is a predominantly Jewish part of the capital and I am horrified by the stories that friends tell about the fear they suffer as a result of what is happening around them.

Jewish schools are being closed, children have been told not to wear uniforms that identify them as Jewish, posters of missing hostages have been torn down.

Jenny’s father hid his Jewish identity due to fear of anti-Semitism

In this city that prides itself on its diversity, anti-Semitism is now worse than at any time since World War II. Don’t people know they’re being racist?

I can feel the fear that caused my father to hide his identity. I learned my grandmother’s history only when we went to Auschwitz together. I was 14 years old. This was 1964.

Just leave Venus alone!

Just Stop Oil activists break glass this week protecting Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus

What is it about Diego Velázquez’s painted Rokeby Venus that makes people want to destroy it?

She was first attacked in 1914 by a suffrage activist named Mary Richardson. Now the Just Stop Oil gang has attacked them by breaking the glass protecting them.

What an unnatural protest this is. Just leave him alone.

Ellie and Vito get my vote

I was so relieved when Angela Rippon survived the Strictly dance-off last week. But Ellie and Vito were a revelation.

Allie did a little tap and ballet when she was a child, but she had no ballroom training. He is what Strictly should be – from taking over Ginger Rogers to Vito’s tall and handsome Fred Astaire.

Sorry Angela, but my money is now on them to win.