“You are going to meet the best Farruko you have ever seen”: the Puerto Rican receives the Urban Excellence Award from Premios Lo Nuestro

With a message of gratitude and hope, the urban singer Farruko received the Urban Excellence award on Thursday night at the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony.

The Puerto Rican, in tears, received the award at the end of the evening from his children, whom he described as his true “prize.”

“It feels great, it feels glorious. I thank you for the recognition and affection for all these years. I thank you for feeding my family. Thank you for so many beautiful moments”, he expressed from the stage of the FTX Arena in Miami.

“I’m not saying goodbye, I’m just making a transition in my life and you’re going to meet the best Farruko you’ve ever seen”, he added.

Farruko acknowledged his religious conversion on February 11 and apologized for the content of his songs in the middle of an act of contrition during his concert held in the same venue where he was recognized tonight.

Although he assured that he would not talk about religion, he took advantage of the moment to emphasize that “this world is getting colder and colder.”

“I don’t say it, the news says it. Today the war that we are living in Russia with the Ukraine, many innocents dying. Says it, in Puerto Rico, my brother Ankhal who right now is fighting life and death in a bed after an attack, by gunshots, ”he recalled.

Farruko presented a medley of hits such as “Ki”, ​​with O’Neill and Daniel Habif, “Pepas”, “El incomprendido” and “Gracias”, together with Pedro Capó. (Supplied)

Farruko sang the song “Gracias”, together with Pedro Capó. (Univision) (Supplied)

Farruko is excited to see that his children would present him with the special award “Urban Excellence” at Premio Lo Nuestro. (Univision) (Supplied)

Maluma, recognized as Global Idol at the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony, opened the awards gala by presenting a tribute to Vicente Fernández. (Univision) (Supplied)

Paulina Rubio, who was honored with the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement for her 30-year career, performed a medley of hits. (Univision) (Supplied)

Olga Tañón was accompanied by Jon Z during her presentation. (Univision) (Supplied)

Olga Tañón, here with Jay Wheeler, took the stage to present a medley of the songs “Ojalá”, “El jala jala” and “How to forget”. (Univision) (Supplied)

Olga Tañón took the stage to present a medley of the songs “Ojalá”, “El jala jala” and “How to forget”. (Univision) (Supplied)

Natti Natasha, who revealed her pregnancy at last year’s gala, showed off a toned abdomen when she premiered “Wow BB” with El Alfa and Chimbala. (Univision) (Supplied)

Wisin and Yandel performed a medley of “No se Olvidas” and “Sexy Movimiento”. (Univision) (Supplied)

Wisin & Yandel lit up the stage with their reggaeton (The Associated Press)

Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo sang “Vacaciones” (Univision) (Supplied)

Manuel Turizo, left, and Luis Fonsi sang at the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony (The Associated Press)

Gilberto Santa Rosa and Yuri made the public dance. (The Associated Press)

Gente de Zona and Ovi also said they were present on the stage. (Univision) (Supplied)

From left to right, Prince Royce, Natti Natasha and Khea receive the remix of the year award for “Yesterday my ex called me (remix)” (The Associated Press)

Ángela Aguilar accepts the award for best new artist (The Associated Press)

Christian Nodal sings in the opening tribute to the late Vicente Fernández (The Associated Press)

Ankhal had to undergo emergency surgery at the Río Piedras Medical Center after being seriously injured in the middle of a shooting in Fajardo.

“Perhaps here we are celebrating my career, but out there there are many people suffering with incredible need. Perhaps, you yourself who are watching me through television have a need”Held.

“Love your neighbor, love your enemy, forgive and be forgiven and have compassion on others”said.

Farruko also won the song of the year – pop-urban/dance award for “Pepas”, the song he has refused to perform in his last concerts for promoting drug use, something he has expressed regret about.

Before receiving the award, the artist performed several of his hits with a style far removed from the one he is recognized for. At times, the performance seemed to have gospel music overtones.

The medley who sang at the gala with O’Neill, Daniel Habif and Pedro Capo included part of that success, as well as “Ki”, “El misunderstood” and, finally, the uplifting “Gracias”.