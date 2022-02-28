You are going to want these 4 WhatsApp news on your mobile

If you have a smartphone, it is very likely that you have WhatsApp. And if you have WhatsApp you will also have the 4 news that the company is preparing for in a few weeks. one of the next updates It will arrive soon on your mobile and you will be able to count on several new and very useful functions. They are related to the message searches, the messages themselves and the voice calls that are used so much lately. We tell you everything!

The 4 interesting functions that you will receive in your WhatsApp

The company of instant messaging is working on several features that have been in development for several months. They are all very close to officially landing on mobile Android and also in the Apple iPhone.

Some are already in the version whatsapp beta, so it is a matter of a few days before they are official and begin to arrive on your device. Don’t be in a hurry, because sooner or later they will be on your device and you will be able to use them.

New easier message search

The first novelty that will come to WhatsApp in the coming weeks is a easier message search. The objective will be the same as always, but the search tool will change its position to be more at hand.

The search icon will be on the Contact card or in the group tab. This will make this message search on WhatsApp more accessible.

Reactions on WhatsApp messages

It is a feature that has been in development for several months and will be available very soon. All WhatsApp messages can be react with emoji to be able to give feedback without having to answer.

It is a very interesting function with which you can “like” a message or indicate that you do not like it without having to reply with another message. There will be several emojis with which you can react and the feature will also be available in groups.

Voice indicator in group calls

If you’ve been on a group voice call, you know that locating the person speaking isn’t always easy. With the next update calls will offer a series of voice waves to know which person on the call is speaking in every moment.

It will also be easy to know which user is showing a lot of background noise or some sound that disturbs the call. If you usually use this function I’m sure you’ll appreciate the implementation of voice waves.

Links to join calls

WhatsApp is going to introduce the links for voice calls and video. If you’re on a call you’ll be able to create a link for someone else to click on and have a chance to join. This is very useful for invite users that you don’t have added as contacts, for example.

You can share this link via email or another messaging application without problems. Until now you could only include users to the call if they were in your contact list.

all these whatsapp news They are underway and it is a matter of a few weeks or days before they reach the application in an official and stable way. In some cases the update from Google Play will not be necessary. What do you think of these functions?