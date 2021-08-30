“You are magnificent warriors” [VIDEO]

Johnny Depp was a guest Karlovy Vary International Film Fest to present the film Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, a work that traces the life of the frontman of the Pogues and of which he is a producer. For the occasion, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was flooded with an incredible amount of love.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, we can see the actor inside a car greeting people. A voice is heard telling him Johnny, We Believe You. To this the actor, evidently moved by people’s affection, replies:

You are warriors. You are all magnificent soldiers. Thank you. God bless you

This is a really complicated moment in the career, but especially in the personal life of Johnny Depp (here his 10 best interpretations). The actor is in fact in the midst of a legal dispute that sees him opposed to his ex-wife Amber Heard. Due to these problems, Depp has lost his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and is having trouble getting cast in the big Hollywood movies. Himself, speaking with the Sunday Times during the presentation of Minamata, he said he felt boycotted by the American star system.

Some movies touch people – he said. And this concerns the inhabitants of Minamata but also the people who experience similar things. And I mean anything… The Hollywood boycott of me for example? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation in recent years? But, you know, I’m moving to where I need to go to bring things to light.

However, in the last few days, a positive turning point has come for him in the legal field. Depp will in fact be able to sue his ex-wife for defamation for 50 million dollars (here all the details).

