You are pregnant? This is the best body oil to avoid the dreaded stretch marks

The pregnancy It is a stage in which, in addition to internal transformation, the skin undergoes great physical changes. In these months you want to avoid, at all costs, the appearance of stretch marks. And yes, there is a great ally in the form of oil called bio-oil. It is certainly an icon in the skin care and celebrities What victoria beckham or Natalie Portman have already fallen at his feet. And it is not surprising when she concentrates endless goodness in her composition. Pregnancy is a stage where hydration and care are essential and what better than doing it with a trusted product.

Why is Bio-Oil body oil so popular among celebrities?

Stretch marksscars or blemishes are many of the skin problems faced by this iconic oil. And it is that, Bio-Oil is already part of the generation multitasking for its multiple benefits, thanks in part to ingredients such as specialized pomegranate oils, jojobachia and inca inchi combined with vitamins A and E and plant extracts such as lavender and calendula. But that’s not all, pregnant women love it, not only for preventing the appearance of stretch marks, but also for promoting the production of collagenhelp relieve the annoying feeling of itching and smooth and tone the aged appearance of the skin in general and of the wrinkles of the body, the neckline and the face in particular.

Bio-Oil skin care oil For sale on Amazon for 13.95 euros. It moisturizes in depth, reduces existing stretch marks and scars and prevents new ones, such as blemishes. The secret of this oil is in its composition which, in addition to its exclusive PurCellin Oil, has powerful active ingredients such as vitamin E, rosemary, lavender, calendula and chamomile. Buy Product

Ultimately, the bio-oil oil It is the natural answer to the problems of stretch marks, scars and skin blemishes during the pregnancy.

Other cosmetics that help you prevent pregnancy stretch marks

Golden Radiance Body Oil by Freshly Cosmetics For sale at Freshly Cosmetics (19.50 euros) This 100% natural body oil concentrates virgin marula, virgin chia, organic babassu, organic jojoba, rosehip, organic hazelnut and macadamia. Its objective? nourish and hydrate skin, reduce cellulitis and improve the appearance of stretch marks and scars, in addition to preventing stretch marks typical of pregnancy. Buy Product

The Gemini Pomegranate and Pumpkin Stretch Mark Dual-System by Pai Skincare For sale at Lookfantastic (55.45 euros) The anti-stretch mark system Pai Skincare Gemini acts like an elastic waistband for the skin of the pregnanthelping to regain comfort and hydration. The oil and cream duo unscented helps to maximize the stretching and recovery capacity of the skin, rich in intensely nourishing oilsomegas and vitamins. Buy Product

Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil For sale in Mifarma (15.93 euros) Weleda is one of the reference brands for pregnant and its 100% natural massage oil for stretch marks and ecological a cult product for many. Using it from the beginning of pregnancy, prevents stretch marks of the abdomen, thighs, buttocks and chest. Contains sweet almond and jojoba oils, wheat germ oil (rich in vitamin E), and arnica extracts. It is suitable for lactation. Buy Product

