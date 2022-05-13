“You are so false, you told the mediocre Laporta that they had to sell him”

2022-05-13

Gerard Piqué granted an interview for Sky Sports in which he reveals that it was difficult for him to assimilate the goodbye of Messi in it Barcelona and that he could understand the Argentine’s reasons for making that decision. Piqué attacks journalist and reveals how much he earns at Barça ”I cried when Leo left Barcelona. I cried for him. Because of the career he had at Barça… it would have been good for him to stay until the end of his career at the club, ”the defender began. ”I can understand why Leo didn’t renew his contract. The club was suffering a lot financially because of the former president (Bartomeu) and the way he ran the club. But at the end of the day, these are things that happen in life,” he said.

However, what the defender never expected is that his statements would uncover what really would have happened when the exit of Messi It was practically closed already. Messi becomes the highest paid athlete in the world Alfonso Aguilera Rosiquea close family friend MessiHe responded harshly to Pique and uncovered how it all happened; he denied the central and affirms that he recommended him to laporta that the best thing for the coffers of the team was the departure of the Argentine. “Gerard Piqué, you are so false and terrible that not only did you not cry, but you told the mediocre Joan Laporta that, if he wanted to build a winning team, he had to sell Leo Messi”, he confesses Rosique via Instagram. And he added: “That same Messi who rescued you from Zaragoza when nobody wanted you because you were spiteful, envious and a bad teammate.”