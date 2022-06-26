“You are with pride”, the new campaign of the CDMX government to promote the rights of the LGBT+ community

Pride March in Mexico City 2018. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the framework of commemoration of the International Pride Day on June 28 and the realization of the 44th LGBTTTI+ Pride March in Mexico City. The CDMX government launches the permanent campaign that makes visible the voices and stories of people in the community.

Its main objective is to contribute to the promotion of the rights of sexual and gender diversityas well as make visible the services and guarantees of access to those rights in Mexico City.

For the time being, this program will begin to be broadcast in the capital from from this month of June, until December 2024. The purpose of #EresConOrgullo is the construction of peace, empathy, inclusion and collective co-responsibility. This is to neutralize hate speech and discrimination, since today’s fractured society requires a plural and dynamic coexistence.

You Are With Pride CDMX campaign to promote the rights of the LGBT+ community (Photo: CDMX Government)

The General Directorate of Sexual Diversity and Human Rights of the Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare (SIBISO) together announced this important launch. Well rights and coexistence in a respectful environment should not have distinction based on sexual orientationgender identity or expression.

There are only a few days left until the entire Collective Transport System (STC)-Metro, as well as in social networks the first videos are published testimonials and graphics that will invite the population to reflect.

In the first 20 days of January, 5 attacks against people from the LGBT+ community were recorded. And it is that despite the legal advances, Mexico is the second country in the Americas with the most homophobic and transphobic violenceafter Brazil and before the United States, according to the foundation’s National Observatory of LGBT Hate Crimes Rainbow.

Unfortunately, according to data from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), six out of 10 people in the community have suffered some type of discriminationwhile more than half reported having suffered expressions of hate, physical aggression and harassment.

Mexico’s LGBT community march as they mark Pride month in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

This 2022 marks the 44th anniversary of the Pride March in Mexico, which aims to make visible and recognize the human rights of the LGBTTTIQ+ community, in addition to promoting hate-free sexual diversity. An objective that goes hand in hand with the campaign that has just been announced.

Just as it is a march of struggle, demand, protest and resistance, it is also a reason for celebration, for which a concert will be offered and various cultural activities will be carried out. In case of not being able to attend, There will also be a live broadcast through the CDMX LGBT March social networks.

In addition to the LGBTTTIQ+ community, civil associations, foundations, NGOs, collectives and unions will also participate in the march. In the same way, there will be the presence of motor vehicles.

Among the drivers who will lead the Pride March stands out Regina Blandon, Michelle Rodriguez, Regina Orozco, Ophelia Pastrana and more.

KEEP READING:

Pride March: These are the Metrobús stations that will not serve on June 25 in CDMX

Pride month in Mexico: what are the requirements for an equal marriage in CDMX

Between rights and aggression: the two faces of CDMX before the LGBT+ community