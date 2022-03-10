‘You are worth nothing’; Belinda’s mother would have hinted at Nodal

Midtime Editorial

who was the couple of the momentnow it seems that you can’t even see it in photo, well after that Christian Nodal and Belinda finished, the hints and darts on social networks have not stopped; now pop singer’s mom would have entered the situation and He left a message for his ex-partner.

In this kind of conflicts the families of those involved often play an important role. A few weeks ago the belinda’s mom I had already thrown a dart at Nodal For what he said after the breakup and now to rekindle the fire, he continued with another controversial message.

What did Belinda’s mom say?

In social networks, an Instagram Story of the mother of the singer, Belinda Schüll, who despite not naming Christian Nodalthe fans assure that the message was for him.

The lady spoke about him value of loyalty between people, because if you stop being for her ‘you are no longer worth anything’hint that would be linked to all the accusations what’s up andn against Christian Nodal in the last days.

“loyalty comes firstthe second and the third. If you’re not loyal, you’re worthless”, the singer’s mother shared on her social network.

After revealing some photos of Christian Nodal at his ex-girlfriend’s house, apparently before breaking up with Belinda, many people began to cross it out unfaithfulsomething that is not confirmed but that gained strengthreason why users in social networks assure that the Belinda’s mom’s message makes reference to this.

In the same way to Belinda was criticized because supposedly ended his relationship with Nodal since she would have asked him for a very large money loan, himself who did not pay, so that would have caused them not to continue together… but once again, they are assumptions.

