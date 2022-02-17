you arrive for the design but you stay for the camera and the price

Related news

One of the brands that has gained the most popularity in recent months in Spain is realme, which currently ranks fifth on the list of the manufacturers that most smartphones They sell in that market. Much of its success lies in its extensive catalog and the good relationship between the quality and price of its devices; identity sign that the firm maintains in its new mid-range phones: the realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro.

The two members of the new realme 9 series arrive with the aim of conquering the mid-range market. To do this, and beyond launching the devices at a reasonable price, the manufacturer has sought a new way to differentiate itself from its competitors and attract consumers: a novel design that makes mobiles change color when hit by sunlight.

During the last weeks I have been able to use the realme 9 Pro + (399.99 euros) and the realme 9 Pro (329.99 euros) as main phones, checking their performance first-hand. Some mid-range mobiles that are practically identical on the outside, but with some slight technical differences. Even so, what makes you fall in love the most are its chameleonic design and its cameras.

They change color

If there is something that attracts all the eyes of the new realme mobiles, it is your design in color sunrise bluewhich is available on both models and that in this case I have been able to enjoy in the realme 9 Pro; while I have been able to test the 9 Pro+ in green. A style that uses photochromic techniques and organic photochromic materials that manage to create the effect of color change.





The back cover of this color of the realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ is a pretty light blue tone, but when these mobiles spend three seconds in sunlight or ultraviolet light become bright with pink hues, which ends up turning almost red the longer the light gives them. An effect that manages to attract the attention of the most curious and that is one of the most surprising features of these devices, since it seems that you have two different phones in one.

Once exposed to the sun they do not remain pink forever, but when they are protected from light again in just a few minutes, between two and five approximately, they return to their original blue tone. Without a doubt, this is one of the features that I liked the most about the new realme phones, since it is something unique and makes them completely different from the rest.

The realme 9 Pro+ (left) and the realme 9 Pro (right).

Nacho Castanon omicron

The exterior design is identical in both models, highlighting the large rear module for the three cameras that protrudes slightly causing the phones to dance a bit when they are on the table. Both have a flat screen with a hole in the upper left corner, include USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 and Jack to connect wired headphones; and they have the buttons to control the volume on the left side and the power button on the right.

Here is one of the main differences between the realme 9 Pro+ and the 9 Pro, since the first of them has a fingerprint reader on the screen -which is also capable of detecting heart rate- and the second incorporates it in the button that turns on the terminal. Both being quite accurate and fast.

Another difference is in size and weight.. Although both feel good in the hand and are comfortable to use during long sessions, the realme 9 Pro+ is the slimmest model in the series with a thickness of only 7.99 millimeters and weighs 182 grams; for the 8.5 millimeters and 195 grams of the 9 Pro. However, the latter has a slightly larger screen. One of the things that neither of them gets rid of is fingerprints, since their glass backs make them very easily marked.

the cameras fall in love

In photography lies one of the main strengths of the new realme mobiles. A section in which they also have an important difference: both incorporate three rear sensors, but with a main sensor of different quality. The 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone of this category to include a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 lenswhich is accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 4 megapixel macro.

While the realme 9 Pro bets on a 64-megapixel main lens, an 18 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro. Of course, both share a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In general, the images left by both phones are of a fairly good quality, bright, sharp, with vivid colors and pronounced contrast; even sometimes they seem more high-end.

Night photography looks quite good, with images full of details and with a good exposure; and it perfectly makes up for the shortcomings of the ‘normal’ mode, which falls short in low light situations. The front camera offers good selfies, with very defined portraits; and the macro lens gives remarkable results, allowing you to get a lot out of it.

The cameras are equipped with technologies such as dual stabilization OIS & EIS which makes the sensor lens able to compensate for any unwanted movement to provide greater clarity and sharpness. Also, they have a AI Noise Cancellation 3.0 for capture clearer images in low light and less digital noise.

They also have 4K video recording at 30 fps. The camera app is simple and intuitive, and similar to that of other manufacturers. It has a variety of modes to take pictures ranging from panoramic to professional mode, slow motion, time lapse or the possibility of recording using both the front and front cameras at the same time, among others.

To play or watch content

The user experience is another of the strengths of both models, whose guts also show some differences. The realme 9 Pro+ stands out for being one of the first mobiles to include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processorwhich in this case is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM -with the option of adding up to 5G virtually- and 128 GB of internal storage, which are more than enough to install a wide variety of applications and for performance to be remarkable. .

For its part, the realme 9 Pro has as an engine a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, also accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Both models offer great performance and without lag both when browsing and consuming multimedia content or playing, where they barely heat up. Although it is the 9 Pro+ model that leaves a more complete experience both in the use of applications and in gamingsince it has an X-axis motor that adds haptic vibration that gives games a plus.

Realme 9 Pro+ screen.

Nacho Castanon omicron

both models they arrive with realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The new version of the company’s layer stands out for being quite simple and intuitive to use, and for offering a clean and light interface, as well as great customization, being able to edit from the icons to the screen. One of the most appreciated aspects is that it does not come with many pre-installed applications, although some such as LinkedIn or PUBG Mobile; and they have two years of guaranteed updates.

The front of the realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro is identical to the naked eye, both with a hole in the upper left corner and with a straight panel. However, they are of different sizes. The first of them has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz that offers bright colors and a smooth experience. In addition, it has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, which is enough to view any content in bright sunlight.

Realme 9 Pro front.

Nacho Castanon omicron

The realme 9 Pro bets on a 6.6-inch panel, also with FHD + resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), but in this case it comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 660 nits, which forces us to look for a shade to see the screen if it is very sunny. I have taken the opportunity to watch content such as movies or series on both models, and I have to say that they are quite enjoyable, but the experience is better on the 9 Pro+ since it includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for powerful, quality sound.

As for autonomy, another of its strengths, both the realme 9 Pro+ and the realme 9 Pro They have lasted me a little more than a day with normal use, that is, using applications such as WhatsApp or Twitch and the different social networks; while if long gaming sessions are carried out or a lot of multimedia content is watched, the battery logically lasts less.

The realme 9 Pro+ screen (left) and the realme 9 Pro screen (right).

Nacho Castanon omicron

The battery is totally different in these two models. The realme 9 Pro+ has a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh and the realme 9 Pro has a 5,000 mAh capacity., although the first of them arrives with a fast charge of 60 W that allows to obtain 50% in just 15 minutes, a feature that can make one opt more for this terminal; while the 9 Pro’s fast charge is just 30W, which charges half that in 27 minutes.

Do I buy them?

The new realme mobiles arrive with force and with the clear objective of differentiating themselves from the rest of smartphones mid-range with that peculiar and striking design that allows phones to change color in sunlight. It is undoubtedly one of the most attractive features, but it is other details that make you stay, such as its cameras or autonomy.

Both the realme 9 Pro+ and the 9 Pro enter the list of mid-range to recommend, and more for those looking for a mobile phone with good cameras and great autonomy. Although it is true that competition in this sector is fierce and good rivals can be found at more affordable prices. Of course, I had to choose one of these two models, having a faster charge for a few euros more makes me lean towards the first.

