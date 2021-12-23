“You betrayed us, get out of Rome” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Curva Nord repudiates Acerbi after he made the gesture to silence the fans at the end of Lazio-Genoa. He apologizes: “I made a mistake, it’s the fault of the adrenaline.” But the extreme fringes of the typhus do not forgive him: «Words devoid of feeling. He has to go ”

Francesco Acerbi’s 3-1 goal against Venice was not enough to finally make peace with the Lazio ultras. The European champion defender with the national team is a symbol of the biancocelesti, with 169 games played and a contract until 2025. But something between him and the organized supporters, the Curva Nord, broke. And the fracture seems incurable, so much so that Lazio fans have taken a stand against him for the umpteenth time in a few days: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately», We read, without mincing words, in the press release drawn up in these hours. And that the issue is delicate is confirmed by the fact that, on Wednesday 22 December, the Lazio fans have even decided to do not cheer at Acerbi’s goal, author of the provisional 2-1 against Venezia with a shoulder deviation from Cataldi’s poisonous corner kick.

But where does this diatribe between the ultra biancocelesti and one of the symbolic players of Maurizio Sarri’s team come from? On Friday 17 December Acerbi scores the 2-0 against Genoa (match ended 3-1), goes under the curve and puts his finger on his nose. He seems to want to silence the ultra, not exactly satisfied with their team’s start to the season, despite an important coach on the bench and a squad that, according to them, could fight for the top four places. The defender’s gesture infuriates organized cheering, but a few hours later the defender apologizes both in the post-match interview and with a video posted on his Instagram profile: “I made a mistake, I went further because of the adrenaline, I didn’t want to miss respect to no one, you know how much I care for Lazio ».

Although there are many comments on the post that appreciate the gesture and recognize who “puts his face on it”, the Curva seems to have no intention of accepting the peace signal and relaunches with very harsh words: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately . No forgiveness for those who betray. Unfortunately today’s players are used too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be ». And again: “Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of indefinite support, despite bad games, immediately afterwards he even worsened the situation to the microphones, his apology video is forced and sentimentless. He had the opportunity to apologize under the guest sector occupied by three thousand Lazio fans“. Finally: «We don’t care that Acerbi is an important player in Lazio. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. That’s why Acerbi is no longer welcome in Rome. As long as he is here he will be booed, in every game. Unripe go away ».