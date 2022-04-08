‘You blew it wey’; Gignac remembers missed penalty against Avilés from Final Regia

Midtime Editorial

Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca / 07.04.2022 21:04:06





It’s been five long years, but André-Pierre Gignac continues to presume that Tigres won the Royal Final against Rayados in the Opening 2017 and took advantage of a discussion with Avilés Hurtado this Thursday at the Hidalgo Stadium to remind the Colombian of the penalty that failed and that could change history for Monterrey.

Yes ok Avilés now plays in Pachucathe Frenchman did not miss the opportunity to remind him that “he sent to the clouds” that collection of the maximum penalty against Nahuel Guzmán, who in the end was key for the UANL team to be crowned in the very BBVA Stadium of their staunch rivals.

At half time of Pachuca-Tigers, when both clubs went to the dressing rooms, there was a discussion between Hurtado and Gignac in which the 10 of the auriazules yelled at him: “You blew it, wey”with that very Mexican Spanish that the former Olympique de Marseille player manages.

The cry was heard on the television broadcast, but before things got any hotter, Guido Pizarro arrived to literally silence the European by putting his hand to his mouth and directing him towards the locker room.

Pachuca took Tigres undefeated in 9 games

This Thursday the pending match between Tuzos and UANL corresponding to Matchday 9. Víctor Guzmán was the figure of the night with a double to give the locals the victory 2-1 and with that take away a nine-game undefeated streak from the Monterrey, whose only previous defeat in Clausura 2022 dated from Date 2 against Puebla. Since then they have added eight hits and one draw.

With this result, Pachuca also took the general leadership from Miguel Herrera’s reaching 28 units, for 26 of the felines. On Matchday 13, the Hidalguenses will receive Xolos on Monday, April 11, while those from San Nicolás will play a visit against Gallos Blancos the day before.