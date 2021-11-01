“You blew my eardrums”

The recent tragedy that occurred on the set of the film Rust led us to talk about the great Alec Baldwin not for his undisputed acting skills or for the hilarious imitation of former President Donald Trump, but because the star, with a prop gun that had to be loaded with blanks, accidentally hit two people: Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography 42-year-old, who died of serious injuries and director Joel Souza, who fortunately only came out injured.

The memory goes back to 1993, the year in which on the set of the film Il Corvo, Brandon Lee, actor son of the famous Bruce Lee died hit in the spine by a bullet from a gun that had to be loaded with blanks in this case too. accidents that we cannot understand how they can happen, even if now the news reaches us from overseas that something similar has also been touched upon on the set of The old way, a film that marks the debut of Nicolas Cage in the genre par excellence with stars and stripes: the western.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was reportedly in charge of guns on the film’s set in August, when crew members repeatedly complained about her breaching security protocols. Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as an assistant, said the “gunsmith” fired an unannounced pistol twice in three days, which sent Cage into a rage. he has thus moved away from the set.

“Warn you first, you just blew my fucking eardrums!Cage yelled before storming off. The scene is creepy when we think about what happened to two months later Alec Baldwin and if we add that, according to testimonies, Gutierrez-Reed broke all safety protocols by walking on the set with weapons and ammunition without any warning and firing without warning. Definitely a bad moment for Nicolas Cage who, in addition to problems at work, at the end of September suffered the shame of being thrown out of a club because he was mistaken for a homeless man.

