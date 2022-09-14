You can already see on HBO Max this intense apocalyptic allegory in which the plague that devastates the world is blindness

Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo are the protagonists of this apocalyptic story that leaves violence and tension aside to enter a more realistic and harsh vision of the end of the world. It is not for less, since the plague that devastates humanity is based on the 1995 novel by José Saramago ‘Essay on blindness’. Is about ‘Blindness‘ (Also known as ‘Blind’, not to be confused with the Netflix movie of the same title starring Sandra Bullock, also about post-apocalyptic blindness but with a more violent tone), and which you can see on HBO Max.

Here, a mysterious blindness epidemic spreads across the country, and the first victims are confined in a hospital without further explanation. Among them, a woman who retains her sight, but who keeps it a secret to accompany her husband, who has indeed been affected by blindness. Chaos soon breaks out in the hospital, which ends up spreading to the streets.

Saramago wanted with his novel to raise the disintegration of the world, in a story with a clearly allegorical tone and that speaks of mistrust, fear and how in the face of a collective tragedy there will always be those who take advantage of the weaknesses of others. Despite the fact that the book has references that place the action in environments that are not suitable for Hollywood cinema, the film is much more abstract and the city where the events take place has no name (it is the condition that Saramago imposed to sell the rights, something what was originally denied).

‘Ceguera’ is directed by the Brazilian Fernando Meirelles, a director always committed to social causes and who has directed hits such as ‘City of God’, ‘The Constant Gardener’ (awarded in Venice) or, more recently, ‘The Two Popes ‘. The film was written by Don McKellar, a prolific screenwriter who, Among other works, he has to his credit two films for David Cronenberg: ‘eXistenZ’ and the recent ‘Crimes of the Future’.