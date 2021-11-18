you can also drive with an A2 license

For young enthusiasts who have grown up in the digital age, a motorcycle is much more than just a means of transport. It must represent a lifestyle and allow the owner to express their personality. These expectations are different from those of owners of any other type of motorcycle and to meet them the proposed models must be designed with this objective.

Keita Mikura, Large Project Leader (LPL) of the new Honda Rebel, loves playing by the rules to create bikes that associate tradition, creativity and innovation. His team designed this custom with a classic and immortal look but with a contemporary and forward-looking style. A two-wheeler that is easy to drive and manage, the new Rebel is a bike with a great personality but, at the same time, a “blank sheet” to fill in according to the rider’s tastes.

Development began in the USA for ignite the imagination of young motorcyclists in a different way than the approach adopted for cruiser motorcycles. Equipped with a 471 cc parallel twin engine, rich in torque and full-bodied but fluid delivery, the Rebel respects the maximum power limit set for the A2 license (like the previous version). It is slim and with a low saddle, comfortable and neutral in reactions, it offers a riding position with arms moderately extended and footrests not very advanced.

The tubular steel frame helps to form the original lines and sober style. It is painted in black and has an intelligent structure that also allows, for those who wish, to quickly disassemble the passenger seat and footrests, for the more individualists.

When designing the new Honda Rebel the guidelines were simplicity and purity. Doing a lot with a little is a real art form, and doing it with a minimalist design is even more challenging. The bike puts the rider at the center of attention. The bobber look with generous tires creates a riding position perfectly inserted into the bike. The lights are LED and the striking round headlight is mounted on a die-cast aluminum support.

There instrumentation it is made up of a compact 100 mm dial with a white negative backlit LCD display, with a captivating and effective effect, and features the gear engaged and fuel consumption indicator. For Italy the CMX500 Rebel 2022 (which arrives exactly one year after the CMX1100) is available in Pearl Organic Green (brand new), Graphite Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic (only for the S version, equipped with a small fairing around the headlight, black rubber bellows) for the fork and a saddle with diamond stitching). The bike delivers a power of 46 hp (34 kW) and you can also drive with an A2 license.