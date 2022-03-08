You can ask Hideo Kojima about Death Stranding in an upcoming Q&A session

You will only have a few days to submit your question, and the chosen ones will be answered at a later date.

By Axel Garcia / Updated March 8, 2022, 01:07 4 comments

Celebrating the upcoming release of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC, there will be a Q&A session (questions and answers) where the same Hideo Kojimaalong with the game’s art director, Yoji Skinwakawill answer the most interesting concerns of the community about this title.

You will have until March 11 to write your question“This is a rare and exciting chance that our players have to get answers from Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, two icons of the industry in Kojima Productions that do not need an introduction”, pray the words of the official statement.

The statement highlights that only questions about Death Stranding will be consulted for the Q&A, since any other topic will be ignored automatically. In addition, the statement asks the community to refrain from asking about spoilers elders of the game, as well as staying respectful at all times.

By leaving your question with a deadline of March 11th, it will be eligible for the Q&A session to be held later this month. “We will share your answers through our social networks,” he explains. Antonella Punder, Director of Global Communications at 505 Games. “Stay tuned!”

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to PC next March 30th, with a paid upgrade available for those who own the original version of the game. This reissue comes with several changes, such as FPS improvements, a new photo mode and support for ultrawide monitors.

More about: Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Kojima Productions.