You can buy the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: price and method

The star on the Walk of Fame is one of the most coveted accomplishments in the entertainment world. But how do you get your place on the way of the stars?

Between Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, in Los Angeles, there is a magical place where Charlie Chaplin, the Beatles and Mickey Mouse live together with Elvis Presley, Meryl Streep and the Simpsons. It’s Hollywood Walk of Fame, the way of stardom. Beyond 2000 stars they cross the famous intersection of the Californian city to witness the achievements of the greatest stars in history in the world of cinema, music, television, radio and theater. Nothing says “I did it” like having your name, your star next to the greatest.

Yet reaching this milestone doesn’t just have to do with merit …

The Walk of Fame in Hollywood: the steps to get the star

It will seem strange to you to know, in fact, that contrary to what one might think, entry into the exclusive club is not by invitation. In fact, the stars themselves present their candidacy to leave their mark in the Walk of Fame. The application is carefully considered by a commission of artists, which on the basis of the professional goals achieved decides whether or not the candidate is suitable. Not only. The application must also be accompanied by the payment of a fee of 30 thousand dollars which is used for the creation of the star itself and for its maintenance, to be paid by the company. Hollywood Historic Trust.

This explains why walking along the famous street you will not see the names of stars of the caliber of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Clint Eastwood and Prince, just to name a few names of famous absentees at the parade of stars.