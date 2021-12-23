You can consume less: now there is no shortage of tools. What are energy communities

Punctually, with the start of the winter season, we start talking about the increases in costs for the energy we use at home or in the workplace. More and more, therefore, we should familiarize ourselves with the new concepts of self-consumption And community energetic, themes that should have an increasing importance in the proposal of Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) which will act as a reference, perhaps with some adjustments, for sustainable development in Italy.

The package of legislative proposals, called Clean energy package presented by the European Commission in 2016, it seeks to put efficiency, the achievement of global leadership in renewable sources and a fair treatment for users / consumers at the center of the European energy system. It is precisely with the proposed directive Market design that we introduce for the first time the definition of energy communities, referring to legal entities based on open and voluntary participation, controlled by subjects that may be natural persons, local authorities (in particular Common) or small and micro enterprises. The main purpose of these communities is to provide environmental, economic and social benefits to members of the community itself or to the local areas in which it operates.

An energy community can be involved in activities of electricity generation, supply, consumption, aggregation, storage or energy efficiency services, as well as, above all, generation of electricity from renewable sources and sharing it among the participants in the community. There Red directive 2 for the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources, starting from the concept of energy community, introduces to article 22 the concept of renewable energy producer / consumer community, a legal entity composed of subjects (natural persons, SMEs, local authorities) whose main objective is to provide environmental, economic and social benefits to its shareholders / members or to the local areas in which it operates. Member States are expected to develop a regulatory framework conducive to the development of such communities.

Until now, energy communities had severe limitations both for the perimeter and for the power of dedicated renewable plants, which in fact reduced their diffusion. With the approval of legislative decree 199/2021 which implements the Red 2 directive, the possibility of connection passes from the secondary substation to the primary one, in this way it will be possible to connect a much greater number of users, and the power of the system dedicated to the energy community grows, passing from 200 kW to 1MW . It will therefore be possible to create larger energy communities that affect a greater number of citizens.

The same Red 2 directive also introduces the definitions of “self-consumers of renewable energy” and of “self-consumers of renewable energy acting collectively“. The former operate in their own sites located within defined borders or, if permitted by a Member State, in other sites, and produce renewable electricity for their own consumption and can store or sell self-produced renewable electricity provided that, for a self-consumer of renewable energy other than households, such activities do not constitute the main commercial or professional activity. The second, consisting of at least two self-consumers of renewable energy who act collectively and are located in the same building or condominium.

The task of the Member States will be to develop a regulatory framework favorable to the development of self-consumption, including for landlords. The electricity self-generated and consumed on site is, in general, free from network or system charges. In 2020, self-consumed electricity amounted to just under 30 TWh, over 10% of total consumption, while distributed generation (ie the complex of plants connected to the distribution networks) stood at around 20%. In the summary of the annual activity report of Energy services manager (Gse) all relevant information.

Among the main measures envisaged in the Pniec is the exemption of charges on self-consumption for small plants, the simplification of authorizations for self-consumers and renewable energy communities and, finally, the reorganization and rationalization of configurations with self-consumption. We will also work on the evolution of the on-site exchange mechanism that allows the network to be used as storage in favor of a bonus recognized to plants, even in operation, which are equipped with storage systems that increase the share of auto energy. – consumed and, possibly, that provide services for the safety of the electricity system on the medium and low voltage network.

In all cases, the promotion of single self-consumption will be mainly intended for distributed plants, typically with a power of up to 1 MW, for which, moreover, the simplicity and automatism of the support mechanisms appears preferable compared to other instruments whose management is more complex and expensive. All fundamental elements for the development of the energy-communities in our country, as clearly highlighted in the document of Rse (Research on the energy system).

So ultimately facilitate self-consumption, both single and collective, is one of the priorities to be pursued.