You can enter the United States without a visa. You just need to have a passport from one of these other countries

Within the Latin American perception, Legal entry to the United States, whether as a tourist or resident, is not an easy task due to all the requirements that the American consular authorities take into account at the time of denying or denying the desired visa.

Nevertheless, there is a select group of nations whose citizens do not need to present a visa when arriving on US territory. There are 40 countries in the world that are part of the visa waiver program (Visa Waiver Program – VWP) stipulated in the Customs and Border Protection Office.

This exception program allows citizens of some countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business (the objective of visitor visas) for stays of 90 days or less without the need to obtain a visa, according to the specialized portal Ustraveldocs.

Despite being an advantage for the countries included in the list, In order for a citizen of these nations to access the benefit, they must register in advance in which they request an authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (Esta).

These people can also be examined by the immigration authorities already in US territory, where they are registered in a database of the Department of Homeland Security.

Among the member countries of the visa waiver program are: Germany, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta.

As for Latin America, it is Chile as the only country in the region to benefit from the measure. This agreement was reached in 2014 between both nations.

There are also countries such as Monaco, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea and the Slovak Republic.

A goal for Colombia

In recent days, a light of hope has been opened so that Colombia can be part of this group of countries.

The Colombian Government, headed by President Gustavo Petro, proposed to the diplomatic authorities of the United States that the tourist visa requirement be eliminated for Colombians who want to travel to that countrya determination that the government of US President Joe Biden would be analyzing.

The initiative comes after the visit made to Colombia by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / POOL / AFP) – Photo: AFP

The argument on which the country is based to ask the United States to consider the measure is framed within the cooperation that exists between both nations, that is, the visit of nationals to the United States should be facilitated, since it has been repeatedly pointed out that Colombia is classified as a “strategic partner”.

The initiative comes after the visit made to Colombia by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, a senior official in the Biden administration who held a meeting with President Petro several days ago at the Casa de Nariño.

The Colombian embassy in the United States is moving forward to formally present the petition to the United States authorities.so that the tourist visa requirement can be eliminated.

Regarding the problems in the time to obtain the visa or its renewal, it was noted that cases have even been detected with delays of more than 850 days from the moment the citizen is given the appointment until the document is delivered.