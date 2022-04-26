you can fight them with natural remedies, here’s how

A

healthy nutrition

is fundamental to the

good health of our organism

but it can also be a

excellent ally

for

counter

the disturbances deriving from

inflammation and allergies

acting like an authentic

natural antihistamine

. So let’s find out i

allied foods for well-being

that cannot be missing in the

spring diet

.

Seasonal fruit and vegetables:

in case of allergies, the contribution made by the consumption of fruit and vegetables is by far the most important. Foods rich in vitamin C, such as melon, mango, raspberries, blueberries and more grapes and pineapple, in spring are excellent natural antihistamines and are an excellent aid in strengthening the body when we are put to the test by rhinitis and respiratory tract diseases .

Blackcurrant:

in addition to fruit, just as precious in this period is black currant (ribes nigrum), a supplement with powerful anti-inflammatory (“cortison-like” action) and decongestant properties. Useful in case of colds, it has a protective action against flu. Rich in vitamin C, black currant promotes diuresis, is also an excellent antioxidant and can be taken as a supplement or sipping herbal tea.

Green tea:

thanks to the content of quercetin and catechin, or flavonoids that counteract the onset of inflammation, this precious drink reduces the impact of histamine, the substance involved in many cellular responses, such as inflammatory reactions and gastric secretion. Quercetin, a powerful anti-inflammatory, is contained in some foods such as capers, red onions, cabbage and organic tomatoes, which can be introduced into one’s diet; alternatively, it is possible to boost the intake of this substance with supplements.

Ginger and spices:

we can also find useful allies against allergies in plants. For example in the

ginger

, which contains gingerol, an antioxidant, anticancer and anti-inflammatory molecule; in chamomile; with echinacea, a pretty little plant with a characteristic daisy flower and powerful anti-inflammatory; in the root of

licorice

which contains glycyrrhizin, excellent for exerting an anti-inflammatory and antiviral action.

Apple cider vinegar:

it is considered particularly effective against seasonal allergies: in fact its ability to reduce the production of mucus and to clean up the lymphatic system makes the allergic attack less acute and avoids the constant sensation of a stuffy nose. It is enough to mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water to drink three times a day to obtain an almost miraculous elixir.