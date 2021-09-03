You can finally see Camila Cabello in James Corden’s Crosswalk the Musical

If the images leaked in recent days had piqued your curiosity, now you can fully satisfy it because James Corden posted the full video of the Crosswalk the Musical with Camila Cabello!

It is a segment of the The Late Late Show, in which the protagonists of a musical film interpret the songs of the soundtrack in the time of a red light.

The 24-year-old star makes her debut today as an actress with Cinderella and participated in the tv show with the co-stars Idina Menzel (Vivian in the film) e Billy Porter (Fab G).

The soundtrack of Cinderella is made up of both pop hit covers and original songs and in Crosswalk the Musical they sang: Rhythm Nation / Gotta Be, Million to One, Shining Star And Let “s Get Loud.

Press play:

A few days ago, Camila Cabello walked her first red carpet as an actress at the first of Cinderella which was held in Los Angeles.

Also present was the screenwriter and director Kay Cannon and the rest of the cast: in addition to the aforementioned Billy Porter And Idina Menzel, there were Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Robert) e Maddie Baillio (Anastasia).

Then she returned to launch the film in Miami and for the occasion walked the red carpet with her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes: Together they were the real fairy tale!

ph: getty images