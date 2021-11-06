You can get 4 months of free music if you say this to Alexa today

This isn’t the first time that Alexa developers have equipped the digital assistant with little easter eggs – special commands and tricks that make Alexa say or do unusual or unusual things. However, today’s occasion is special: today, November 6, we celebrate the seventh anniversary of the software’s debut on the market.

Today the ecommerce giant Amazon celebrates the birthday of Alexa digital assistant: its official debut dates back to November 6, 2014 aboard the first smart speakers of the Echo range. Its success was essentially immediate, and the group founded by Jeff Bezos is celebrating it with a series of initiatives that include 4 months of free music for anyone who wishes the “birthday girl”.

It is not the first time that the Alexa developers have equipped the digital assistant with little ones easter egg – special commands and tricks that make Alexa say or do particular or unusual things – indeed: since the first versions the digital assistant contained a handful of personalized answers to correctly formulated requests, and today it boasts a wide range of funny or curious answers – from references to movie jokes (with Star Trek, Harry Potter and Star Wars in the lead) to jokes, passing through animal sounds. The novelty valid for these hours is slightly different and activate a trial period of the Amazon Music Unlimited service lasting four months, ie until March next year. The only requirement is to register for the service which, in case it is not appreciated, can always be canceled before the period of free use.

The devices compatible with the offer are all those animated by the digital assistant: from the smart speakers of the series Echo to smart displays Echo View, via smartphones with theAlexa app installed and all smart speakers and home automation products produced by third parties but which include Amazon’s speech recognition and speech synthesis algorithms. Activation is done simply by sending Alexa wishes: activating it and saying “happy birthday” or “happy birthday” is enough, but it must happen on time for November 6th.