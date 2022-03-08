You can get 4 more free COVID tests from the federal government: Here’s how

An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

(NEXSTAR) – The website to request another batch of free COVID-19 home testing kits from the federal government is now available, the White House announced Monday.

In January, the government allowed each residence to apply for a four-test order. Now, each residential address is entitled to four additional tests.

To request a second batch of tests, go to COVIDtests.org and click “Request Free Home Testing.” From there, you enter your name and residential address. (If you’re having trouble getting the website to recognize your address, check out common issues here.)

The kits will be shipped by the United States Postal Service starting this week.

If you didn’t order a first shipment, you can now place two separate orders for a total of eight COVID tests, according to the USPS.

As of the end of February, nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests recently made available to the public by the Biden administration had yet to be claimed, as virus cases plummeted and people felt less urgency. for getting tested. On the first day of the White House test lottery in January, COVIDtests.gov received more than 45 million requests. However, officials said fewer than 100,000 orders a day came in about a month later.

The Biden administration has also made free at-home testing available through libraries, clinics and other community locations. She has also worked with pharmacies and community centers to distribute free high-protection N95 masks.

The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically since its winter peak omicron. The country is now seeing an average of around 48,000 cases and 1,500 deaths every day for the last week.

Associated Press contributed to this report.