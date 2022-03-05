You can get a job in Bitcoin even if you are not a software developer

Key facts: The cryptocurrency industry is growing in Spain and Latin America, and in turn its job offer.

Argentina is one of the fastest growing countries in the industry.

Many believe that you need to be a software developer in order to get a job in the cryptocurrency industry. But this is nothing more than a myth. This was stated on March 3 by the specialist Pablo Sabbatella together with three colleagues during a presentation at the presentation of the Belo Mastercard card.

The event took place at the Buenos Aires Planetarium and was attended by more than 300 people interested in the ecosystem and the presence of CriptoNoticias. There, one of the attendees, a native of Venezuela, took advantage of the final moment of questions to ask about jobs in the industry crypto.

“Currently I do not have a job related to crypto, but the reality is that I dedicate about eight hours to it and everything that my wife allows me, ”commented the assistant in a humorous way. And he continued: “I love it.” Having said that, he inquired about how new hobbyists like him could find a job while taking two or three years to learn how to develop.

Given this, Manuel Beaudroit, the founder of the cryptocurrency company Belo, intervened saying that the question was interesting because none of the four specialists he called for the event are developers, and neither is he. And yet they work in the industry.

In other words, there is no need to be a programmer to be able to work in the Bitcoin ecosystem and other cryptocurrencies. “Exactly,” said Pablo Sabbatella, who is the founder of the cryptocurrency academy Defy Education. And he added: “There are many myths in crypto. One is: It’s late, you’re already late, -when in fact,- it’s super early”.

And another myth is that, to enter the industry, you have to know how to develop and a lot of technical issues, such as Solidity, the Ethereum programming language, he warned. But this is not true there are jobs of all kinds in the industry cryptocurrencies and can be adapted to the abilities of eachHeld.

The specialist recommended that each interested in the ecosystem join from their place, trying to leverage the skills they already have and what they like.

Imagining a hypothetical case, he says: “If you have been working in marketing for 10 years and you want to start working in crypto and you start studying Solidity, it will probably help you, but you will feel much more comfortable if you start working in cryptocurrency marketing. ”.

The industry of cryptocurrencies It is very broad and today people from marketing, design, support, finance, communication and more are needed, he clarified. “Practically anyone with anything they do, if they get involved and understand things in the ecosystem, they will start to find their little place from what to do and where to do it.”

Cryptocurrency organizations are interested in the collaborators of their community

To be more specific, he showed the case of another specialist who was in the talk, Mariano Di Pietrantonio, the security manager of Maker Growth, an organization in Ethereum. Pablo said that Mariano is very good at communicating, explaining things and asked him what he could do when he was not yet working in the industry.

To this, Pablo remembered that he advised him to choose a project that he liked and get involved in helping the community. For example, answering the questions that different people asked on networks like Discord and Telegram about things that he knew. In this way, he began to collaborate in Maker and later ended up joining the organization officially.

Pablo Sabbatella has become a benchmark for cryptocurrency education from Argentina. Source: Twitter.

That is because when a cryptocurrency organization sees that there is someone who is collaborating, they want to add them to their teamhe explained. This is how several enthusiasts of the ecosystem have started working in the industry or have become references by becoming independent communicators or educators on the subject, regardless of which country they are from.