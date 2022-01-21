you can have € 500 of Bonus water. Hurry up and avoid the sting

The new Model 730 is now on the Revenue Agency platform.

The new deductions can be seen from this renewed 730 model now present on the agency’s platform in an official and definitive version. The deductions are many and interesting and can really make a difference for Italian families. But let’s see how not to let them slip away. There are many deductions that Italians can benefit from. One not to be missed is the one dedicated to the medical treatment of pets. It is worth € 550 and it would be a real shame to lose it because it covers both specialist visits and general visits, exams and medicines. Obviously, to apply, you must have the documentation of the expenses incurred and a document certifying the ownership of the animal. Of course there are all the deductions dedicated to the house, but this year also debuts a brand new bonus called the music bonus. This is € 1000 to help families with children between 5 and 18 years to bear the costs of conservative music schools, choirs, bands, etc.

Many bonuses that suit you

But there is a bonus that really expires in a short amount of time. In fact, it can only be requested in the month of February. In practice, you will only have one month to ask for a bonus worth € 500 and which will allow Italian families to save a lot. This is the bonus for the water purifier. This bonus goes to cover the expenses incurred for a tap water purifier. These purifiers are very useful for many reasons. First of all, they save us the expense of buying bottled mineral water. It may seem like a trivial expense but consumer protection associations claim that Italians spend a lot on bottled water throughout the year.

Then this bonus will also allow us to avoid the hassle of bringing mineral water into the house and ultimately will also allow us not to pollute the environment.

In fact, plastic bottles are a major source of pollution. The increases will also affect bottled water, so better take advantage of them.