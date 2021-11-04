You can make a sick child’s wish come true with “Make-A-Wish”
Article published on: November 3, 2021
Nearly 2,400 young patients over the past 17 years have had a dream come true thanks to Make-A-Wish Italy, the non-profit organization that realizes i wishes of children with serious illnesses. In the last year the list of little ones with a dream in the drawer has grown and at the moment they are about 250 wishes pending. To make them all, Make-A-Wish Italia launches the countryside “Fpropellers and stronger“. The solidarity initiative is active until November 14th. To donate, just a text message or a landline call to number 45584.
Before the stop caused by the pandemic, Make-A-Wish Italia made an average of 250 wishes a year. Seemingly simple dreams, such as the gift of a puppy or a camera. Special encounters with famous people, from Ariana Grande to George Clooney, from Federica Pellegrini to Francesco Totti up to the astronaut Paolo Nespoli. The possibility of to wear someone else’s shoes for a day: a super hero, a dancer, a princess. And especially, trips: New York, London, Disneyland, a beach holiday.
Nothing like the possibility to escape from the solitude of a hospital room, in fact, it can make children and families happy who share the tragedy of the disease with them.
THE benefits from the clinical point of view are documented by numerous Scientific studies. The most recent, conducted by Aston University for Make-A-Wish UK, confirms the positive effects on psycho-physical well-being of the sick and their families.
“Modern medical-scientific research shows that positive emotions are directly transformed into patient health benefits. A simple laugh, for example, reduces blood pressure and stress, improves the immune system, and relieves pain“, explains Keith Goh, pediatric neurosurgeon among the most successful in the world e chair of the scientific committee of Make-A-Wish International.
(Photo by Pixabay)
