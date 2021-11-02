you can make withdrawals and pay bills

They call her “Debancarization”, increasingly wild, and increasingly widespread throughout Italy, especially in small municipalities where banks are literally disappearing. A clear sign of our times, which push digital payment methods, credit cards and the payment app, to the detriment of the branches where customers can physically go.

The consequence, among many others, is that in addition to jobs, many ATMs are also lost. While there are several innovations for ATM withdrawals (we have summarized them here), the ATM points are decreasing gradually, and it becomes more and more complicated, especially in countries, to find a counter where to withdraw money.

The pandemic has undoubtedly caused this trend to spike, but it had already been underway for some time. So let’s forget the banks as we have known them so far. More and more we will have virtual assistants and smart online systems, where we can do all the banking operations we need.

However, there is someone who tries to rethink this system and somehow reverse the course. ATMs now also arrive in pharmacies (we also remind you that there is an “ATM bonus”, you can find all the info here).

ATMs land in the pharmacy

This is the project of Pharmacash, brand of Innovacash, a startup controlled by Farma Service Centro Italia, which aims to bring ATM, payment and insurance services into pharmacies in a capillary manner to cope with the progressive decrease of service points in the area, transforming pharmacies more and more points of reference for citizens, as is already the case for the booking of visits and exams.

The pharmacy becomes a digital pharmacy, offering increasingly innovative solutions to improve the quality of services and above all by becoming easier and within reach for citizens.

The project started in Umbria and will be replicated throughout Italy, explains Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy. The cash from the pharmacies, which is still significant, will be made available to the counters for collection. “The first machine has already been installed in Perugia and is working, for this reason we are confident”.

The project Pharmacash

The Farmacash project develops along 3 lines:

Smart checkout

Through the ATM cash desks located inside the pharmacies it is possible to withdraw cash just like at a normal ATM.

ATM app

Without new subscriptions or contracts, the Farmacash app allows pharmacy customers to use their usual payment instruments (accounts and cards) without having to sign other contracts or open accounts with other banks.

Customers can request withdrawal via the app, which generates a QR code, which is read by the smart cashier which then distributes the requested cash.

Payment systems

The smart cash desk allows, through an automatic reader, to pay pre-marked bills of any type, tickets and top-ups quickly and without errors.