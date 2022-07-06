You Can No Longer Return to the Country with an Expired Passport – NBC Los Angeles

* The video of this article was previously published.

HOUSTONTexas – A rule that had been in operation since May 2021 and that allowed US citizens to enter the country with their expired passport expired as of the beginning of this month of July.

The only condition these people had was that the passport had expired after January 1, 2020.

The measure was provisionally taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic and expired on June 30, according to a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This standard was issued in May 2021 and renewed in December of that year and in March 2022.

The Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) instructed its employees that if a US citizen shows up at an airport with an expired passport to board a plane to the United States, it must be rejected and You should suggest that you approach the nearest embassy or consulate to apply for a new passport.

Attorney Matt Adams is the legal director of the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.