you can no longer withdraw this amount

Important news starting from January 2022 for all those who withdraw from the ATM. You risk fines if you transgress

The 2022 it might not start in the best way for many Italians accustomed to withdrawing large amounts from the ATMs of the ATM.

In addition to inflation, the payment of taxes and duties, less prudent Italians will also find themselves having to pay very high fines if they do not pay attention to this detail starting from the first day of the year.

ATMs and withdrawals, what changes from January 2022

Starting from January 1, 2022, Italians will have to remember an important detail when they are preparing to withdraw money from the ATM. Starting from the new year, the Draghi government has put in place a new measure to fight thetax evasion which affects precisely those who are preparing to withdraw cash from the ATM.

Read also: Horoscope: money and luck for these signs in 2022

Withdrawing cash at an ATM is becoming more and more difficult: while we are witnessing their decrease, on the other hand the government is putting in place measures to discourage the withdrawal of cash so as to combat tax evasion and to track all our payments.

From the first day of the new year it will be possible to withdraw from the ATM less than a thousand euros, to be precise the maximum amount of the withdrawal will be 999.99 euros. All other operations for an amount greater than a thousand euros must be carried out exclusively by debit card-credit card, bank transfers, account transfers and so on. Even in the shops, in cash, you will not be able to spend more than 999.99 euros.

Read also: € 1,099 prize for those who have a postal booklet: the details

In the event that from 1 January an amount exceeding the maximum limit of 999.99 euros will be withdrawn, some checks by your bank and the relevant authorities. Starting from the first day of the new year, a real explanation must therefore be given for withdrawals exceeding the maximum limit.

Those who have no valid explanation and have transgressed by taking more will be met very high fines. These will range from a minimum of 2,000 thousand euros to a maximum of 50,000 thousand euros.